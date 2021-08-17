In the region: Virginia Tech wrestler wins bronze medal

UFA, Russia — Virginia Tech wrestler Bryce Andonian won the bronze medal in the 70-kilogram class Tuesday at the Junior World Championships.

Andonian lost 8-7 in his opening match to eventual champ Efran Mohammad Elahi of Iran. But he won his next two matches to advance to the bronze-medal match, pinning Josely Dibo of the Republic of the Congo in 59 seconds and beating Asset Bauyrzhanov of Kazakhstan 9-6.

In the bronze-medal match, he trailed 2019 European silver medalist Stanislav Novac of Moldova 8-2 before rallying for an 18-8 win.

It was the first international tournament for Andonian, who took second at the 2021 ACC championships at 149 pounds.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford to visit Hokies

Radford has announced the nonconference portion of its schedule for the upcoming season.

The Highlanders will visit Virginia Tech on Dec. 12 for the teams' first meeting in three years.

Radford will open the season with a Nov. 10 visit to Pittsburgh. Radford will also visit West Virginia, UNC Wilmington and American.