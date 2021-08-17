In the region: Virginia Tech wrestler wins bronze medal

UFA, Russia — Virginia Tech wrestler Bryce Andonian won the bronze medal in the 70-kilogram class Tuesday at the Junior World Championships.
Andonian lost 8-7 in his opening match to eventual champ Efran Mohammad Elahi of Iran. But he won his next two matches to advance to the bronze-medal match, pinning Josely Dibo of the Republic of the Congo in 59 seconds and beating Asset Bauyrzhanov of Kazakhstan 9-6.
In the bronze-medal match, he trailed 2019 European silver medalist Stanislav Novac of Moldova 8-2 before rallying for an 18-8 win.
It was the first international tournament for Andonian, who took second at the 2021 ACC championships at 149 pounds.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Radford to visit Hokies
Radford has announced the nonconference portion of its schedule for the upcoming season.
The Highlanders will visit Virginia Tech on Dec. 12 for the teams' first meeting in three years.
Radford will open the season with a Nov. 10 visit to Pittsburgh. Radford will also visit West Virginia, UNC Wilmington and American.
The Highlanders will play the College of Charleston and Coastal Carolina in Coastal Carolina's Coastal Classic.
Radford will host Marshall, Furman and Division II members Lenoir-Rhyne and Lees-McRae.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Hollins hires coach
Hollins has named Salem police officer and former Roanoke College soccer player Kathryn Van Orden as its interim coach.
She replaces Robin Ramirez, who left to become the coach at Salem College in North Carolina. Ramirez had steered Hollins since 2014.
Van Orden played for Roanoke from 2016-19, scoring 15 goals in her college career. She has coached for the Roanoke-based Virginia Blue Ridge Star club team.
ETC.
Cavs honored for academics
Virginia swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Paige Madden (3.84 GPA) has been named a first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America. She made the at-large team, which covers a variety of sports.
UVa tennis player Carl Soderlund (3.73 undergraduate GPA/3.72 GPA as a graduate student) was named a first-team Academic All-American on the men's at-large team.
Virginia's Owayne Owens (3.88 GPA) was named a second-team Academic All-American in men's track and field and cross country, while UVa's Michaela Meyer (3.32 undergraduate GPA; 3.89 GPA as a graduate student) made the second team for women's track and field and cross country.