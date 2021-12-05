In the region: Virginia Tech wrestling beats No. 3 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Heavyweight Nathan Traxler won in overtime to give the 10th-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team an 18-16 comeback win over No. 3 Missouri on Saturday night.

Fourth-ranked Mekhi Lewis beat No. 10 Peyton Mocco 9-6 in three overtime periods at 174 pounds to cut the Missouri lead to 13-12.

Ninth-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beat 10th-ranked Jeremiah Kent 6-3 at 184 pounds to give the Hokies (3-1) a 15-13 lead.

Fifth-ranked Rocky Elam beat Dakota Howard 8-2 at 197 pounds to give the Tigers (4-1) a 16-15 lead.

But in the final bout of the night, the 14th-ranked Traxler beat No. 13 Zach Elam 3-1 in sudden-death overtime at heavyweight to give the Hokies the victory.

Also winning for the Hokies were Korbin Myers, Bryce Andonian and Connor Brady. Brady knocked off 11th-ranked Jarrett Jacques 3-2 at 157.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

VMI 89, Seattle 82

SEATTLE — Jake Stephens had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists Sunday to lead the Keydets (6-4) past Western Athletic Conference member Seattle (7-2).