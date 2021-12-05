In the region: Virginia Tech wrestling beats No. 3 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Heavyweight Nathan Traxler won in overtime to give the 10th-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team an 18-16 comeback win over No. 3 Missouri on Saturday night.
Fourth-ranked Mekhi Lewis beat No. 10 Peyton Mocco 9-6 in three overtime periods at 174 pounds to cut the Missouri lead to 13-12.
Ninth-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beat 10th-ranked Jeremiah Kent 6-3 at 184 pounds to give the Hokies (3-1) a 15-13 lead.
Fifth-ranked Rocky Elam beat Dakota Howard 8-2 at 197 pounds to give the Tigers (4-1) a 16-15 lead.
But in the final bout of the night, the 14th-ranked Traxler beat No. 13 Zach Elam 3-1 in sudden-death overtime at heavyweight to give the Hokies the victory.
Also winning for the Hokies were Korbin Myers, Bryce Andonian and Connor Brady. Brady knocked off 11th-ranked Jarrett Jacques 3-2 at 157.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
VMI 89, Seattle 82
SEATTLE — Jake Stephens had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists Sunday to lead the Keydets (6-4) past Western Athletic Conference member Seattle (7-2).
VMI went 2-0 on its West Coast trip, including a win at Portland on Friday.
Kamdyn Curfman had 22 points and four 3-pointers for VMI. Sean Conway had 12 points and eight rebounds. Honor Huff added 12 points and six assists.
VMI outrebounded Seattle 43-31.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UVa 62, George Washington 53
WASHINGTON — Amandine Toi had 14 points Sunday to lead the Cavaliers (3-6) past the Colonials (5-4).
Taylor Valladay tallied 13 points for UVa.
Down 56-46 with 6:25 left, the Colonials went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 56-53 with 4:11 left. But the Colonials never scored again.
American 68, Radford 58
WASHINGTON — Emily Fisher tallied 16 points Sunday to lead the Eagles (5-2) past the Highlanders (4-4).
Destinee Marshall had 13 points for Radford. Rachel LaLonde added 10 points and 11 rebounds.