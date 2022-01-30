In the region: Virginia Tech wrestling beats Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Eighth-ranked Virginia Tech, which forfeited its Jan. 21 match at North Carolina State because of COVID-19 woes, returned to action Sunday with a 24-12 win over No. 18 Pittsburgh.

The Hokies (6-3, 1-1 ACC) won despite the absence of Bryce Andonian, who is ranked fifth nationally at 149 pounds. Tech coach Tony Robie had said that he expected only nine of his 10 starters would be available Sunday. Sam Hillegas, filling in for Andonian, won his match 5-2.

Pitt (6-4, 1-1) and Tech were tied 9-9 after six bouts, but the Hokies won three of the final four bouts. Third-ranked Mekhi Lewis of Tech won 23-5 at 174. Twelfth-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) pinned his foe in 1:33 at 184 pounds. Fourteenth-ranked heavyweight Nathan Traxler of Tech beat his foe 12-0.

Tech’s other wins came from Sam Latona, who beat his foe 5-3 at 125, and fifth-ranked Korbin Myers, who beat seventh-ranked Micky Phillippi 2-1 at 133.

WRESTLING

Ferrum’s Homsey triumphs

WHEATON, Ill. — Ferrum’s Braden Homsey won the 197-pound title at the Pete Wilson Wheaton Invitational, which concluded Saturday.

Ferrum’s JD McMillin made the final at 125 but lost on an injury default.

Roanoke’s Mac Cafurello took third at 125, while Roanoke’s Mahlic Sallah took third at 184.

Ferrum was fourth out of 35 schools, with Roanoke 17th.

SOFTBALL

Virginia Tech 10th in preseason poll

Virginia Tech has been ranked No. 10 in the USA Softball/ESPN.com preseason Top 25 poll — its highest preseason ranking ever.

The Hokies are ranked third in the ACC’s preseason coaches poll. Florida State topped the poll, with Clemson second.

FOOTBALL

Keydets pick new schools

Center Nick Hartnett, who made the All-Southern Conference first team as a fourth-year junior, tweeted that he will be joining Mid-American Conference member Buffalo as a graduate transfer. He has two years of eligibility left.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to continue playing.

But VMI will still be in good shape at center because Ayden Jilson, who was Hartnett’s backup as a fourth-year junior, tweeted that he is returning to VMI as a fifth-year senior. He had entered the transfer portal to be a graduate transfer but has opted to put off graduation.

Receiver Michael Jackson, who made the All-SoCon second team as a senior, tweeted that he will join Delaware as a graduate transfer for his extra year of eligibility.

Safety Ethan Caselberry, who made the All-SoCon second team as a senior, tweeted that he will join Austin Peay as a graduate transfer for his extra year.

VMI is also losing a player before he graduates. Linebacker Kandler Martin, who made the SoCon all-freshman team last season, announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

In other VMI news, the school has hired J.B. Lageman as defensive line coach and Bilal Marshall as receivers coach.

Lageman replaces Pat Kuntz, who left for Southern Illinois. Lageman, a former West Virginia defensive lineman, was the defensive line coach at McNeese State last season. But McNeese hired a new head coach last month.

Marshall succeeds Patrick Ashford, who was promoted to VMI’s offensive coordinator. Marshall, a former Purdue receiver, had been a WVU graduate assistant.