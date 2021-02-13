In the region: Virginia Tech wrestling claims ACC regular-season title outright

BLACKSBURG — Despite an injury to standout Mekhi Lewis, the fourth-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team beat No. 16 Pittsburgh 27-12 on Friday night to claim the ACC regular-season championship outright.

The fourth-ranked Hokies (9-0, 5-0) had already clinched at least a share of the title.

Tech finished the regular season with a perfect overall record for the first time since the 1956-57 season. Tech had fewer nonleague matches than usual this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top-ranked Lewis, the 2019 NCAA champ at 165 pounds, saw his 27-match winning streak come to an end. Lewis lost by injury default to 10th-ranked Jake Wentzel, falling to 8-1 on the season.

Lewis had to default in the third period because he was in too much pain from an apparent shoulder injury to continue the match. Wentzel led 3-0 at the time, and would have gained an additional point from riding time.

Tech's Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), ranked No. 2 nationally by InterMat, beat Gregg Harvey 12-4 at 184 pounds.

No. 7 Nino Bonaccorsi of Pitt beat Andy Smith (Christiansburg) 8-1 at 197.