In the region: Virginia Tech wrestling claims ACC regular-season title outright

BLACKSBURG — Despite an injury to standout Mekhi Lewis, the fourth-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team beat No. 16 Pittsburgh 27-12 on Friday night to claim the ACC regular-season championship outright.
The fourth-ranked Hokies (9-0, 5-0) had already clinched at least a share of the title.
Tech finished the regular season with a perfect overall record for the first time since the 1956-57 season. Tech had fewer nonleague matches than usual this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The top-ranked Lewis, the 2019 NCAA champ at 165 pounds, saw his 27-match winning streak come to an end. Lewis lost by injury default to 10th-ranked Jake Wentzel, falling to 8-1 on the season.
Lewis had to default in the third period because he was in too much pain from an apparent shoulder injury to continue the match. Wentzel led 3-0 at the time, and would have gained an additional point from riding time.
Tech's Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), ranked No. 2 nationally by InterMat, beat Gregg Harvey 12-4 at 184 pounds.
No. 7 Nino Bonaccorsi of Pitt beat Andy Smith (Christiansburg) 8-1 at 197.
In other matches of note, No. 5 Sam Latona of Tech beat Colton Camacho 12-3 at 125; No. 10 Bryce Andonian of Tech beat Mick Burnett 10-1 at 149; and Tech's Dakota Howard beat Jared McGill 21-6 at 174.
Pitt fell to 3-4, 1-4.
Next up are the ACC championships, which will be held Feb. 28 at North Carolina State.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 18 Va. Tech 13, Liberty 5
LYNCHBURG — Sarah Lubnow scored three goals to help the Hokies, ranked No. 18 in the preseason national coaches poll, beat the Flames on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Paige Petty, Grace Nelson and Cornell transfer Caroline Allen added two goals apiece.
Mary Griffin, who underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer last fall, saw action off the bench for Tech.
Angie Benson, a 2020 senior who returned to Tech to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA Division I Council granted all 2020 spring sports seniors, had eight saves.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Patterson breaks ACC mark
CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech's Jacory Patterson broke the ACC and school records in the 400 meters Friday on the first day of the Tiger Paw Invitational.
Patterson had a time of 45.24 seconds, breaking his own school record. He tied for the third-fastest time in the world this year.