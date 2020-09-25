In the region: Virginia Tech wrestling coach Robie gets contract extension

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Tech announced Friday it has extended wrestling coach Tony Robie’s contract.

Robie is now under contract through December 2025. His last extension, which came in October 2018, had put him under contract through April 2023.

After Robie was promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach in February 2017, the Hokies won the team title at the 2017 ACC championships and finished sixth at the NCAAs. He was named the permanent head coach after that season.

In 2018, the Hokies won the ACC title and finished eighth at the NCAAs. Tech’s Jared Haught advanced to the NCAA final at 197 pounds.

In 2019, Mekhi Lewis won the NCAA title at 165 pounds to become the program’s first NCAA champ.

Tech was ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation last season.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NONCONFERENCE

No. 11 Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 0, OT

BLACKSBURG — Claire Constant, with an assist from Lia Godfrey, found the back of the net 3:30 into the first overtime period to give the No. 11 Wahoos (2-1-1) a nonconference win in the home opener for Virginia Tech (0-4).