In the region: Virginia Tech wrestling coach Robie gets contract extension

Virginia Tech announced Friday it has extended wrestling coach Tony Robie’s contract.
Robie is now under contract through December 2025. His last extension, which came in October 2018, had put him under contract through April 2023.
After Robie was promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach in February 2017, the Hokies won the team title at the 2017 ACC championships and finished sixth at the NCAAs. He was named the permanent head coach after that season.
In 2018, the Hokies won the ACC title and finished eighth at the NCAAs. Tech’s Jared Haught advanced to the NCAA final at 197 pounds.
In 2019, Mekhi Lewis won the NCAA title at 165 pounds to become the program’s first NCAA champ.
Tech was ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation last season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NONCONFERENCE
No. 11 Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 0, OT
BLACKSBURG — Claire Constant, with an assist from Lia Godfrey, found the back of the net 3:30 into the first overtime period to give the No. 11 Wahoos (2-1-1) a nonconference win in the home opener for Virginia Tech (0-4).
The Hoos outshot the Hokies 27-12 with UVa goalie Cayla White posting six saves.
Alia Skinner recorded nine saves for Tech.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cavalier men win, women take 2nd at season-opening Virginia Invite
EARLYSVILLE — Rohann Asfaw won the men’s race in a time of 24 minutes, 3.1 seconds, while Wes Porter, Randy Neish and Bryson Crites finished fourth through sixth as the Virginia men took the team title at the Virginia Invite, kicking off the cross country season.
Hannah Moran (Salem) finished third in the women’s race and lifted the Wahoos to a second-place finish behind North Carolina, which placed six runners in the top 10 spots.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Tech def. North Carolina 25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 22-25, 15-10
BLACKSBURG — Kaity Smith recorded a match-high 21 kills and Marisa Cerchio added 15 as the Hokies nearly let a two-set lead get away as they claimed the ACC win over the visiting Tar Heels.
Talyn Jackson dished out 32 assists and Brie Postema notched 22 for Virginia Tech (2-1, 1-1).
Parker Austin put down 17 kills and Aziah Buckner added 15 for North Carolina (1-1, 1-1) in the loss.
Tar Heels drop Hokies in ACC opener
BLACKSBURG — Aziah Buckner racked up 14 kills and Destiny Cox added 12 kills and six blocks as North Carolina (1-0, 1-0) opened up the ACC season with a 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-20 win over Virginia Tech (1-1, 0-1) at Cassell Coliseum on Thursday evening.
Maylen Mitrovich dished up 23 assists and Annabelle Archer chipped in 15 for the Tar Heels.
Ashley Homan led the hosts with 15 kills, Kaity Smith notched 13 and Marisa Cerchio recorded 12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!