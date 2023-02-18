BLACKSBURG — The ninth-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team squashed Virginia 33-3 on Friday night at Cassell Coliseum to earn a share of the ACC regular-season title.

The Hokies (10-3, 4-1) tied North Carolina State and Pittsburgh for the regular-season crown. This is the 11th time Tech has either tied for the ACC regular-season crown or won it outright.

UVa (8-6, 1-4) won only one of the 10 bouts Friday.

Tech's Caleb Henson, ranked eighth at 149 pounds, opened the match with an 8-4 win over Jarod Verkleeren.

Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian, ranked fifth at 157, pinned Jake Keating.

Third-ranked Mekhi Lewis of Tech pinned Vic Marcelli at 174.

Seventh-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beat Neil Antrassian 9-5 at 184.

Andy Smith (Christiansburg) beat Michael Battista 3-1 in overtime at 197.

Seventh-ranked Sam Latona of Tech beat Marlon Yarbrough 10-4 at 133.

Tech's Collin Gerardi beat Dylan Cedeno, 2-0 at 141.

Lewis, Bolen and Gerardi were among those honored in Tech's Senior Day ceremony before the match, although Lewis does have an extra year of eligibility if he chooses to use it.

PRO HOCKEY

Roanoke 2, Quad City 1

Illinois native Matt O'Dea scored two goals to lead the Rail Yard Dawgs (23-12-3) past the Storm (15-22-2) in Southern Professional Hockey League action Friday night in Moline, Illinois.

O'Dea scored 3:33 into the game to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead.

He scored again 10:12 into the third period to extend the lead. Davis Kirkendall scored 11:35 into the third to cut the lead to 2-1.

Austyn Roudebush made 32 saves for Roanoke. Quad City’s Kevin Resop had 25 saves.

The Storm went 0 for 4 on the power play.

The teams were set to play again Saturday night at Quad City.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Cavaliers win three ACC titles

Virginia won three more titles Friday on the fourth night of the ACC championships in Greensboro, N.C.

UVa's Alex Walsh won the 100-yard breaststroke (57.64 seconds). Teammate Emma Weber was third.

The UVa foursome of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass and Aimee Canny won the 400 medley relay in an NCAA-record time of 3:21.80.

UVa's Reilly Tiltmann took second in the 100 backstroke. Teammate Abby Harter was third in the 200 butterfly.

On the men's side, UVa's Noah Nichols won the 100 breaststroke. He broke ACC and meet records with a time of 50.25 seconds. Virginia Tech's Carles Coll Marti took third.

UVa's Matt Brownstead was second in the 100 backstroke.

The UVa quartet of Jack Aikins, Nichols, Tim Connery and Brownstead took second in the 400 medley relay.

UVa's Josh Fong was third in the 200 butterfly.