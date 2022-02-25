In the region: Virginia Tech's Baxter, Mammel win gold at ACC track and field meet

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter won the women's pole vault Friday at the ACC indoor track and field championships at Rector Field House, breaking ACC and meet records with a vault of 15 feet, 1 and 1/2 inches.

It was the fifth-best vault in college history. She became the first male or female pole vaulter to win the ACC indoor title four straight years.

Tech's Julia Fixsen was third (14-3 1/2).

Virginia Tech's Rebecca Mammel won the women's weight throw with a heave of 75-8 3/4, breaking meet and school records. Teammate Sara Killinen was second (72-10 1/2).

Tech's Alexios Prodanas took second in the men's weight throw (72-7).

Virginia Tech's Jake Spotswood was second in the heptathlon with a school-record 5,835 points.

Virginia's Rebecca Hawkins was second in the high jump (5-10).

The Virginia Tech quartet of Hannah Ballowe, Star Price, Leigha Torino and Lindsey Butler broke the meet and Rector Field House records in the women's distance medley relay with a winning time of 10 minutes, 35.75 seconds Thursday night.

The UVa foursome of Mia Barnett, Anzhelika Parenchuk, Keara Seasholtz and Margot Appleton was second in that race with a school-record time of 10:56.84.

The Tech foursome of Ben Fleming (Blacksburg), Patrick Forrest, Christian Jackson and Antonio Lopez Segura won the men's distance medley relay in 9:35 on Thursday night.

The three-day meet concludes Saturday. Tech is in first in the men's and women's team standings.

TRACK AND FIELD

2 silvers for Moran

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem High School graduate and UVa graduate transfer Hannah Moran of Radford University took second in the 5,000 meters at the Big South indoor championships Thursday with a school-record time of 16:51.37.

On Friday, Moran took second in the 3,000 (9:51.83).

The Radford quartet of MegAnne Gilmore, Julia Burkley, Brianna Krug and Chloe Wellings was second in the distance medley relay (12:09.91)

Radford finished sixth out of 10 schools in the women's team standings.

SOFTBALL

No. 7 Va. Tech 1, Ohio State 0, 9 inn.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mackenzie Lawter hit an RBI double in the ninth inning Friday to give the Hokies (9-2) an extra-innings win over the Buckeyes (7-2).

Keely Rochard threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 17 and walking none. She lost a bid for a perfect game in the seventh.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Mahar breaks record

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar broke the school record in relation to par with a 7-under 65 on Friday on the first day of the Florida State Match Up tournament.

Mahar is in first place after the first day of the three-day event.

Virginia Tech and FSU are tied for first in the 12-team field.