In the region: Virginia Tech's Baxter, Mammel win gold at ACC track and field meet

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter won the women's pole vault Friday at the ACC indoor track and field championships at Rector Field House, breaking ACC and meet records with a vault of 15 feet, 1 and 1/2 inches.
It was the fifth-best vault in college history. She became the first male or female pole vaulter to win the ACC indoor title four straight years.
Tech's Julia Fixsen was third (14-3 1/2).
Virginia Tech's Rebecca Mammel won the women's weight throw with a heave of 75-8 3/4, breaking meet and school records. Teammate Sara Killinen was second (72-10 1/2).
Tech's Alexios Prodanas took second in the men's weight throw (72-7).
Virginia Tech's Jake Spotswood was second in the heptathlon with a school-record 5,835 points.
Virginia's Rebecca Hawkins was second in the high jump (5-10).
The Virginia Tech quartet of Hannah Ballowe, Star Price, Leigha Torino and Lindsey Butler broke the meet and Rector Field House records in the women's distance medley relay with a winning time of 10 minutes, 35.75 seconds Thursday night.
People are also reading…
The UVa foursome of Mia Barnett, Anzhelika Parenchuk, Keara Seasholtz and Margot Appleton was second in that race with a school-record time of 10:56.84.
The Tech foursome of Ben Fleming (Blacksburg), Patrick Forrest, Christian Jackson and Antonio Lopez Segura won the men's distance medley relay in 9:35 on Thursday night.
The three-day meet concludes Saturday. Tech is in first in the men's and women's team standings.
TRACK AND FIELD
2 silvers for Moran
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem High School graduate and UVa graduate transfer Hannah Moran of Radford University took second in the 5,000 meters at the Big South indoor championships Thursday with a school-record time of 16:51.37.
On Friday, Moran took second in the 3,000 (9:51.83).
The Radford quartet of MegAnne Gilmore, Julia Burkley, Brianna Krug and Chloe Wellings was second in the distance medley relay (12:09.91)
Radford finished sixth out of 10 schools in the women's team standings.
SOFTBALL
No. 7 Va. Tech 1, Ohio State 0, 9 inn.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mackenzie Lawter hit an RBI double in the ninth inning Friday to give the Hokies (9-2) an extra-innings win over the Buckeyes (7-2).
Keely Rochard threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 17 and walking none. She lost a bid for a perfect game in the seventh.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Mahar breaks record
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar broke the school record in relation to par with a 7-under 65 on Friday on the first day of the Florida State Match Up tournament.
Mahar is in first place after the first day of the three-day event.
Virginia Tech and FSU are tied for first in the 12-team field.