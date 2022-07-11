In the region: Virginia Tech's Beck wins state award

Blacksburg High School graduate Cole Beck of Virginia Tech has been named the state Division I men's outdoor track athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia schools.

Beck took second in both the 100 meters and the 200 meters at the ACC outdoor track and field championships. He also ran the anchor leg of Tech's 4x100-meter relay team, which won the ACC title for the first time.

Virginia Tech's Kahleje Tillmon was named the state Division I men's outdoor track rookie of the year. He won the 200 meters at the ACC championships and was also a part of the winning 4x100 relay team at that meet.

Virginia's Claudio Romero, who won the NCAA and ACC discus titles, was named the men's outdoor field athlete of the year.

UVa's Vin Lananna, whose team finished third at the ACC meet, was named the men's outdoor track and field coach of the year.

Liberty's Kennedy Sauder, who was the Atlantic Sun high jump champ, was named the men's outdoor field rookie of the year.

Beck, Romero and Sauder were joined on the Division I men's all-state team by Tech's Ben Fleming (Blacksburg), Kennedy Harrison, Seb Anthony, Antonio Lopez Segura, Chauncey Chambers, Khalil Bedoui and Sean Murphy; UVa's Jordan Willis, Wes Porter, Yasin Sado, Owayne Owens and Jacob Lemmon; Tech's 4x100 relay team; and UVa's 4x400 relay team.

Tillmon was joined on the second team by Tech's Ben Nibbelink, Aidan Clark, KJ Moore and Tyson Jones; and UVa's Conor Murphy, Nathan Mountain, Alex Sherman and Evangelos Fradelakis.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tech to host Nebraska

in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Virginia Tech will host Nebraska on Dec. 1 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

The Challenge pairings were announced Monday.

The Hokies were ranked No. 11 and Nebraska was No. 22 in ESPN's "Way Too Early Top 25" last month. Those rankings came out after Tech added transfers Taylor Soule and Ashley Owusu.

Nebraska returns Big Ten freshman of the year Alexis Markowski and four other starters from a team that went 24-9 overall and 11-7 in Big Ten play. Nebraska lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

It will be the teams' second meeting. The Hokies beat Nebraska in the 2016 challenge.

UVa will visit Penn State on Nov. 30. It will be the teams' first Challenge duel. The teams last met in 1999.

Other Challenge matchups of note include Ohio State at Louisville; North Carolina State at Iowa; Maryland at Notre Dame; and North Carolina at Indiana.

WRESTLING

Tech's Fisher wins gold

Sam Fisher of Virginia Tech won gold in the 86-kilogram weight class at the United World Wrestling Under-20 Pan American Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico on Sunday night.

Fisher beat a Guatemalan foe 9-3 in the quarterfinals. He pinned a Canadian wrestler in 1:24 in the semifinals and beat a wrestler from Ecuador 10-0 in 1:05 in Sunday night's finals.