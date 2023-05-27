Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Athletes from Virginia Tech and Virginia qualified for the NCAA national outdoor track and field championships with their performances Saturday at the NCAA East meet.

The top 12 finishers in each event at the four-day meet earn berths in the NCAA championships in Texas. The East meet concluded Saturday.

Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler took third overall in the women's 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 3.87 seconds.

UVa's Ashley Anumba was fifth in the women's discus (181 feet, 2 inches), while Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson was seventh (178-7).

Margot Appleton of UVa was 10th overall in the 1,500 meters (4:14.54).

Virginia Tech's Cierra Pyles was seventh in the women's triple jump (44-2).

ACC women's triple-jump champ Victoria Gorlova of the Hokies did not attend the meet for family reasons, according to Tech coach Dave Cianelli.

On Friday night, UVa's Owayne Owens took fourth in the men's triple jump (53-3 3/4).

Also on Friday night, Virginia Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura earned a berth in the 5,000 meters by finishing fifth in his heat (14:05.28).

MEN'S GOLF

Rough start for UVa in NCAAs

Virginia was tied for 17th place after Friday's first round of the NCAA national championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.

UVa shot a 10-over 290 in the first round.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UVa's Sambach honored

Amanda Sambach of UVa has been named a second-team All-American by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.

She finished first at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate and at the ACC championships and tied for first at UVa's NCAA regional. She had a school-record stroke average of 71.31 as a sophomore this year.

Sambach will compete for the United States team at the Arnold Palmer Cup next month in Pennsylvania.