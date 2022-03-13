In the region: Virginia Tech's Butler wins NCAA title in 800

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler won the women's 800 meters Saturday night on the final night of the NCAA indoor track and field championships.

The junior won with a facility-record time of 2 minutes, 1.37 seconds. She earned All-America honors for the fourth time in her career.

Butler became Tech's second NCAA champ in as many nights; Rachel Baxter won the pole vault crown Friday. Butler gave Tech its 19th NCAA title in the history of the men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field program.

The Tech women finished sixth out of 89 schools in the team standings — their best finish ever at the NCAA indoor meet. The Tech women had 29 points — their best points total at the indoor meet.

Florida won the women's team crown at the indoor meet for the first time in 30 years.

Tech's Victoria Gorlova was eighth in the triple jump Saturday (44 feet) to earn first-team All-America honors.

Virginia's Mia Barnett was 10th in the women's mile Saturday.

On the men's side, Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura took sixth in the 3,000 meters (8:00.70) Saturday to earn first-team All-America honors.

UVa's Owayne Owens was eighth in the men's triple jump (52 feet, 11 inches) Saturday, earning first-team All-America honors. Tech's Chauncey Chambers was 15th in that event.

Tech's Jake Spotswood was 11th in the heptathlon.

Texas won the men's team title at the indoor meet for the first time. Texas had 47 points; North Carolina A&T was second with 36.

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Va. Tech 6, Syracuse 1

BLACKSBURG — Bre Peck belted two homers and drove in four runs Sunday to lead the Hokies (18-3, 6-0 ACC) past the Orange (10-9, 1-5) for a series sweep.

Kelsey Bennett and Mackenzie Lawter also homered for Tech. Keely Rochard pitched a three-hitter, striking out 17 and walking none.

BASEBALL

No. 5 UVa 13, Duke 1

DURHAM, N.C. — Griff O'Ferrall had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (14-0, 2-0 ACC) past the Blue Devils (8-7, 0-2) in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.

Devin Ortiz had three hits and two RBIs for UVa.