AUSTIN, Texas — Virginia Tech's Julia Fixsen won the pole vault title on the second night of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Thursday.

Fixsen had a winning vault of 14 feet, 7 1/2 inches.

It was the 22nd individual NCAA crown in the history of Tech sports, including the swimming title won by Youssef Ramadan earlier this year. Twenty of those titles have come in track and field, including the indoor pole vault crown won by Rachel Baxter last year.

Fixsen, a Georgia transfer, is in her second year with the Hokies. She took third at the 2022 NCAA indoor meet.

Tech's Kenna Stimmel finished eighth in the pole vault (14-1 1/4), earning first-team All-America honors. Teammates Journey Gurley and Hayley Horvath were 13th and 15th, respectively.

Also Thursday night, Virginia's Margot Appleton finished third overall in the prelims of the 1,500 meters (4:09.82). She advanced to Saturday's 12-woman final.

Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler was 17th in the 800 meters (2:04.44).

Tech's Essence Henderson was 22nd in the shot put (50-10 1/4).

UVa's Sophie Atkinson was 18th in the 10,000 meters (34:51.58).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Chicago signs Soule

The WNBA's Chicago Sky signed former Virginia Tech forward Taylor Soule on Friday.

Soule was chosen by Minnesota in the third round of the WNBA Draft in April. Minnesota waived her last month, prior to the start of the regular season.

Chicago signed both Soule and Khaalia Hillsman to hardship contracts Friday because three Sky players are injured and a fourth is playing in Europe.

BASEBALL

Gelof honored for academics

UVa third baseman Kyle Gelof (3.54 GPA) has been named the Division I Academic All-American of the Year by the sports information directors of the nation's colleges.

Gelof becomes UVa's third Academic All-American of the Year for this school year, joining Ben Vander Plas (men's basketball) and Lexi Cuomo (women's swimming).

Tech freshman recognized

Virginia Tech's Garrett Michel has been named to the Freshman All-America team by Collegiate Baseball.

The first baseman hit .339 with 16 doubles, 11 homers and 45 RBIs.