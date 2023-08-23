Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that wrestler Cooper Flynn will take an Olympic redshirt year to train for the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials instead of competing for the Hokies this school year.

Flynn, who saw action at 125 pounds as a redshirt freshman last season, won the 57-kilogram title at the U.S. under-23 national championships in June. The title gave him a berth on the U.S. team for the under-23 world championships, which will be held in October in Finland.

Flynn won gold in his international debut last month, winning the 57-kilogram title at the Poland Open.

The 2024 Olympic wrestling trials will be held in April.

Virginia Tech star Mekhi Lewis took an Olympic redshirt year in the 2019-20 school year to prepare for the 2020 trials, although the 2020 trials and the 2020 Olympics were later postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SOFTBALL

Ferrum hires coach

Ferrum has announced the hiring of Josh Freeman as its new softball coach.

Freeman replaces Gerald Culler, who steered Ferrum for the past eight seasons.

Ferrum never announced Culler’s exit. Athletic director John Sutyak said Wednesday in a text message to The Roanoke Times that “a new contract wasn’t signed with Coach Culler.” Sutyak would not elaborate about whether or not he had offered Culler a new contract. Culler could not be reached for comment.

Culler’s Panthers were 11-25 overall and 3-17 in ODAC play last season. The team was 22-17 overall and 11-17 in ODAC play in 2022. Culler led Ferrum to five winning seasons. In 2016, his team won the USA South tournament and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

Maggie White, who had been Culler’s associate head coach, left Ferrum in June to become the coach at Bluefield.

Freeman steered Northeast Texas Community College the past three seasons. His team went 23-20 overall last season.

Freeman has served as an assistant at Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan. He has also been a high school head coach.

— Mark Berman

BASKETBALL

SVU hires coach

Southern Virginia has announced the hiring of Trace Bevell as its new men’s basketball coach.

Bevell was the head coach at a Utah high school for the past decade.

He was 109-57 as the head coach at Western Wyoming Community College from 2007-12, steering that team to a seventh-place finish at the 2011 National Junior College Athletic Association tournament. He has also been the head coach at two community colleges in Nebraska.

Bevell succeeds Adam Wardenburg, who left to become an assistant women’s basketball coach at Division I member Utah Valley.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SVU names coach

Southern Virginia has named Olivia Cope as its new head coach.

Cope was a high school coach in Utah the past two seasons. She was a BYU assistant for the 2019 season.

She succeeds Rainey Whitworth, who left for a prep school in Florida.