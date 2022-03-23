In the region: Virginia Tech's Haynes enters portal

Virginia Tech men's basketball player Jalen Haynes said Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Haynes, a 6-foot-8 freshman reserve forward, said it was his choice to enter the portal.

"I wanted to be seen more, put more on a pedestal, so I just feel like going to the portal is a good option for me," he said in a phone interview.

He had not played for the Hokies since Feb. 7; coach Mike Young had said it was for academic reasons.

Haynes said academics were not the reason he entered the portal. He said he expects to be in good shape academically for next season.

Haynes scored a total of seven points and snared a total of five rebounds in nine games. He played a total of 25 minutes.

With the exit of Haynes, Tech now has two scholarships available to pass out.

— Mark Berman

BASEBALL

Hokies to play BC at Fenway

Virginia Tech, Boston College and the Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that the Hokies' April 23 baseball game against BC will be played at Fenway Park.

The game, which is part of a BC home series, will serve as BC's annual ALS Awareness Game. That game has been held in honor of the late Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates since he was diagnosed with ALS in 2012.

Frates, who helped spearhead the "Ice Bucket Challenge," died in 2019 at the age of 34. Ticket proceeds from the game will benefit the Peter Frates Foundation, which helps ALS patients and their families with home-care costs.

This will be the first time the Hokies have ever played at Fenway. The 6 p.m. game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The other two games of the weekend series, on April 22 and April 24, will be played at BC's home ballpark in Brighton, Massachusetts.

BC last played its ALS Awareness Game at Fenway in 2018.

Tech has not played a game at a major league ballpark since it played in the 1998 Atlantic 10 tournament at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia.

Ferrum 6, Pfeiffer 3

FERRUM — Dylan Sereno had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Panthers (11-8) past the Falcons (6-6) on Tuesday night.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 25 Virginia Tech 14, Elon 11

BLACKSBURG — Sarah Lubnow scored five goals to lead the Hokies (8-4) past the Phoenix (3-6) on Wednesday.

No. 5 W&L 10, Williams 5

LEXINGTON — Allie Schwab scored three goals to lead the Generals (6-2) past Williams (0-4) on Wednesday.

SVU 17, Ferrum 6

BUENA VISTA — Tyler John scored four goals to lead the Knights (4-4) past the Panthers (4-5) on Wednesday.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 4 Christopher Newport 13, W&L 8

NEWPORT NEWS — Dylan Rice, Brady Altobello and Andrew Cook scored three goals apiece to lead the Captains (10-0) past the Generals (4-5) on Wednesday.