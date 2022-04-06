In the region: Virginia Tech's King enters portal

Virginia Tech women’s basketball player Shamarla King has entered the transfer portal, according to the university.

The backup guard played in just four games as a redshirt freshman this season, with all her action having come in November. She played a total of 12 minutes.

King was redshirted in the 2020-21 season in the wake of undergoing knee surgery in the spring of 2020. She was still not at full strength when she began this season.

King becomes the third member of the Tech women’s basketball team to enter the portal this spring.

— Mark Berman

SOFTBALL

UVa 7, JMU 1: Sarah Coon belted a three-run homer to lead the Cavaliers (22-16) past the Dukes (15-16) on Wednesday in Charlottesville.

Salem sweeps SVU: The Spirits (4-17, 2-6 USA South) swept a doubleheader from the Knights (2-24, 0-8) on Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina, winning the first game 6-3 and the second game 9-1 in five innings.

Madison Thomas pitched a three-hitter for Salem in Game 1, while Katie Gerhardt pitched a one-hitter for Salem in Game 2.

Chloe Nelson had two hits and scored twice for SVU in Game 1.

BASEBALL

Pfeiffer 7, Ferrum 6: The Falcons (8-12) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally past the Panthers (12-15) on Wednesday in Misenheimer, North Carolina.

Ferrum reliever Todd Kennedy (Patrick Henry) walked Zach Ferrell with the bases loaded to tie the game at 6. Josh Turner was hit by a pitch, bringing home the winning run.

Ozzie Torres had four hits and scored twice for Ferrum.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 2 Christopher Newport 22, SVU 10: Coby Auslander scored five goals Wednesday to lead the Captains (13-0) past the Knights (7-3) in Buena Vista.

Tennison Schmidt had three goals for Southern Virginia.

W&L 19, Randolph 1: Ian Dardani scored four goals to lead the Generals (7-5, 5-0 ODAC) past the WildCats (1-10, 0-5) on Wednesday in Lynchburg.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Roanoke 13, Lynchburg 5: Grace Koutouzis scored three goals to lead the host Maroons (7-3, 2-1 ODAC) past the Hornets (3-8, 1-2) on Wednesday.

Campbell 18, Radford 3: Joslin Hanbury scored six goals Wednesday to lead the Camels (6-4, 3-0 Big South) past the host Highlanders (1-9, 0-3).

No. 3 W&L 23, Randolph-Macon 5: Hanna Bishop and Jenny Lisovicz scored four goals apiece to lead the Generals (10-2, 4-0 ODAC) past the Yellow Jackets (4-6, 1-1) on Tuesday night in Ashland.

W&L scored the final 14 goals of the game.