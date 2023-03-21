Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley was named Tuesday one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, which goes to the women’s basketball player of the year.

The other finalists are South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, who was last year’s winner; Iowa’s Caitlin Clark; and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist.

Kitley, a two-time ACC player of the year, is averaging 18.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this season. The second-team All-American has 21 double-doubles this year for the Hokies, who won their first ACC tournament title and have advanced to the Sweet 16. She owns the school career marks for points, baskets, blocks and double-doubles.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Tech’s Buchanan enters portalVirginia Tech forward Darren Buchanan Jr., who was redshirted as a freshman this season, tweeted Tuesday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal.

He played high school basketball for Woodrow Wilson High in Washington, D.C. He was the 2022 D.C. Gatorade player of the year.

VMI’s Woods

enters portal VMI freshman guard Asher Woods tweeted Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Woods averaged a team-high 14.2 points and 35.3 minutes this season. He made the Southern Conference all-freshman team.

He became the fifth VMI starter to enter the portal since the season ended, joining Sean Conway, who entered the portal as a graduate transfer; freshman Rickey Bradley Jr.; freshman Tyler Houser, who is transferring to Delaware; and freshman Tony Felder Jr., who is transferring to Stonehill.

VMI grad gets Fairleigh Dickinson jobFairleigh Dickinson announced Tuesday it is promoting VMI graduate Jack Castleberry from assistant to head coach.

He succeeds his former boss Tobin Anderson, who took the Iona job Tuesday. Castleberry helped Anderson guide No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson to an upset win over No. 1 seed Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Castleberry was a VMI player and assistant coach when Duggar Baucom steered the Keydets. He later became an assistant at The Citadel under Baucom.

BASEBALL

No. 8 UVa 8,

High Point 3Kyle Teel had three hits and one RBI to lead the Cavaliers (18-2) past the Panthers (7-13) on Tuesday in Charlottesville.

JMU 8, Radford 6Fenwick Trimble had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Dukes (13-9) past the host Highlanders (7-14) on Tuesday.

Roanoke 12, Pfeiffer 4Mason Staz had two hits and four RBIs to lead the host Maroons (10-8) past the Falcons (3-9) on Tuesday.

Ferrum 9,

William Peace 5Russell Golembe and Clayton Michael each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Panthers (5-12) past William Peace (8-11) on Tuesday in Cary, N.C.

No. 16 CNU 4, SVU 0Jack Braley threw a five-hit shutout to lead Christopher Newport (19-6) past the Knights (7-9) on Tuesday in Newport News.

SOFTBALL

UVa sweeps HofstraVirginia (20-10) swept a doubleheader from visiting Hofstra (8-15) on Tuesday, winning the first game 2-0 and the second game 4-1.

Jade Hylton (Bassett) had two hits and scored a run for UVa in the nightcap.

No. 1 Salisbury sweeps RoanokeThe visiting Sea Gulls (19-1) swept a doubleheader from the Maroons (6-4) on Tuesday, winning the first game 6-1 and the nightcap 5-3.