In the region: Virginia Tech's Lemley, Rosenberry throw no-hitters

FARMVILLE — Virginia Tech’s Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) and Ivy Rosenberry each threw a no-hitter Tuesday to help the fifth-ranked Tech softball team sweep a doubleheader from Longwood.

The Hokies won the first game 5-0 in seven innings. Lemley threw the first no-hitter of her college career, striking out 13 and walking two. Jayme Bailey had a three-RBI triple.

Tech (23-3) won the second game 13-0 in five innings. Rosenberry struck out four and walked two. Addy Greene and Emma Ritter each had three hits and two RBIs.

Longwood fell to 9-18.

SOFTBALL

Radford splits doubleheader

RADFORD — The Highlanders (10-13) split a doubleheader with James Madison (9-13) on Tuesday, winning the first game 10-2 in six innings and losing the nightcap 14-2 in five innings.

Cori McMillan had three hits and scored twice for Radford in the first game. Jordan Moss added two hits, including a three-run homer. Abby Wilson (Auburn) had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

JMU’s Meredith Wells (Lord Botetourt) gave up five runs in the first inning and took the Game 1 loss.

BASEBALL

Virginia Tech 10, Radford 3

BLACKSBURG — Conor Hartigan had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Hokies (13-6) past the Highlanders (6-14) on Tuesday.

Gavin Cross had two hits, including an RBI triple, for Tech. Ty Dooley had three hits and one RBI for Radford.

No. 10 UVa 15, Towson 3

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Griff O’Ferrall had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (20-1) past the Tigers (7-14) on Tuesday.

This is the first time UVa has ever won 20 of its first 21 games.

W&L 5, No. 14 Shenandoah 2

WINCHESTER — Zach Senders belted a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Generals (9-9, 4-5 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (15-6, 2-2) on Tuesday.

W&L’s John Benner struck out Ryan Clawson with two runners on base to end the game.

Roanoke 5, Greensboro 4

Jonny Wall had three hits and scored two runs to lead the host Maroons (10-9) past the Pride (5-10) on Tuesday.

Roanoke trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the ninth. With men on second and third and no outs, Jacob Bonzer hit a grounder to third. Third baseman Alex Morales’ throw home was off the mark, enabling both runners to score on the error.

Roanoke 7, Ferrum 4

Jonny Wall had two hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs to lead the host Maroons (1-4 ODAC) past the Panthers (10-7, 1-4) on Monday.

Roanoke scored four runs in the eighth to grab a 7-4 lead.

Clayton Michael had three hits and scored a run for Ferrum.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

W&L coach exits

Washington and Lee announced that Neil Cunningham has stepped down as women’s soccer coach and assistant athletic director to become the athletic director at St. Andrew’s School, a boarding school in Delaware.

Cunningham was 287-68-37 with four ODAC titles and 16 NCAA tournament appearances in 21 seasons at the helm of the Generals. He was named ODAC coach of the year four times.