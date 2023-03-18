TULSA, Okla. — Virginia Tech star Mekhi Lewis finished in fourth place at 174 pounds Saturday on the final day of the NCAA wrestling championships.

Lewis was one of five Hokies who earned All-America honors. Caleb Henson finished fifth, while Eddie Ventresca, Sam Latona and Bryce Andonian finished seventh.

The third-seeded Lewis lost to No. 2 Mikey Labriola of Nebraska 3-1 in double overtime in Friday night’s semifinals. He beat No. 5 Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State 8-2 in a consolation match Saturday to earn a spot in the third-place match. No. 4 Chris Foca of Cornell beat Lewis 3-2 in double OT in the third-place match.

Henson, seeded fourth at 149, beat No. 7 Yahya Thomas of Northwestern 7-2 in a consolation match Friday night to clinch All-America honors. He beat No. 6 Brock Mauller of Missouri 6-4 in his next match Friday. He lost 5-3 to No. 12 Shayne Van Ness of Penn State on Saturday and was relegated to the fifth-place match. He beat No. 8 Max Murin of Iowa 12-3 in the fifth-place match.

Ventresca, seeded 27th at 125, beat No. 9 Eric Barnett of Wisconsin 3-1 in a consolation match Friday night to clinch All-America honors. He lost 4-2 to No. 10 Brandon Courtney of Arizona State in his next match Friday, so he was relegated to the seventh-place match. He beat No. 28 Killian Cardinale of West Virginia 7-6 in the seventh-place match Saturday.

Latona, seeded sixth at 133, beat No. 9 Micky Phillippi of Pittsburgh 5-1 in a consolation match Friday night to clinch All-America honors. He lost 2-1 in double OT to No. 13 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State in his next match Friday, so he was relegated to the seventh-place match. He beat No. 5 Kai Orine of North Carolina State 3-1 in the seventh-place match Saturday.

Andonian, seeded seventh at 157, pinned No. 11 Chase Saldate of Michigan State in a consolation match Friday night to clinch All-America honors. In his next match Friday, he was pinned by No. 8 Ed Scott of N.C. State and was relegated to the seventh-place match. He beat No. 9 Will Lewan of Michigan 6-4 in the seventh-place match Saturday.

Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), seeded seventh at 184, saw his college career come to a close when he lost 4-3 to No. 11 Gavin Kane of North Carolina in a consolation match Friday night.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

UVa wins more NCAA gold

Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh won individual titles Friday on the third night of the NCAA championships in Knoxville, Tenn.

Douglass won her second straight 100-yard butterfly title, breaking American and NCAA records with a time of 48.46 seconds. UVa’s Lexi Cuomo was 14th.

Gretchen Walsh won the 100 backstroke, breaking American and NCAA records with a time of 48.26 seconds. Lord Botetourt graduate Olivia Bray of Texas was fifth (50.61). Cave Spring graduate Emma Muzzy of North Carolina State was 10th. UVa’s Reilly Tiltmann was 12th.

Alex Walsh won the 400 individual medley, breaking UVa and pool marks with a time of 3:57.24. UVa’s Ella Nelson was second (3:59.54).

The UVa foursome of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Douglass and Aimee Canny won the 400 medley relay with a pool-record time of 3:22.39. Bray was part of the Texas quartet that finished third.

Canny took third in the 200 freestyle (1:42.5). Teammate Maxine Parker was fifth. Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson was 10th.

UVa’s Emma Weber was eighth in the 100 breaststroke.

PRO HOCKEY

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 0

Kristian Stead had 33 saves to lead the Ice Bears (29-17-3) to a win over the visiting Rail Yard Dawgs (26-17-4) on Friday night.

With Roanoke down 4-0 in the third period, Roanoke goalie Austin Roudebush was replaced by Tyler Roy. Roy had six saves in his pro debut.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

CNU 74, Mount Union 72

Trey Barber made a layup at the buzzer Saturday to give Christopher Newport (30-3) a win over the Purple Raiders (30-3) in the NCAA Division III title game in Fort Wayne, Ind. CNU won the crown for the first time.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CNU 56, Rhode Island College 51

Sondra Fan scored 18 points to lead Christopher Newport (31-0) to an NCAA Division III semifinal win over Rhode Island College (28-4) on Saturday in Hartford, Conn.

CNU will play for the title on April 1 in Dallas.