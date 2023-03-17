TULSA, Okla. — Virginia Tech star Mekhi Lewis won his quarterfinal match Friday afternoon on the second day of the NCAA wrestling championships, clinching All-America honors.

Lewis, seeded third at 184 pounds, was the only one of Tech's five quarterfinalists who advanced to Friday night's semifinals.

Lewis beat No. 10 seed Troy Fisher of Northwestern in Thursday night's round of 16 and beat No. 11 Nelson Brands of Iowa 2-0 in Friday's quarterfinals.

Eddie Ventresca, the No. 27 seed at 125, beat No. 11 Pat McKee of Minnesota 3-2 in the round of 16 but lost 3-1 in overtime to No. 3 Liam Cronin of Nebraska in the quarterfinals.

Sam Latona, seeded sixth at 133, beat No. 22 Cody Phippen of Air Force 2-1 in the round of 16 but lost 6-5 to No. 3 Vito Arujau of Cornell in the quarterfinals.

Bryce Andonian, seeded seventh at 157, beat No. 10 Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State 11-3 in the round of 16 but was pinned by No. 2 Levi Haines of Penn State in the quarterfinals.

Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), seeded seventh at 184, beat No. 19 Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State 6-1 in the round of 16 but lost 5-0 to Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State in the quarterfinals.

Ventresca, Latona, Andonian and Bolen dropped into Friday night consolation action in the double-elimination tournament and stayed alive for All-America honors.

Tech's Caleb Henson, seeded fourth at 149, lost to No. 20 Graham Rooks of Indiana 5-4 in the round of 16. He won his first two consolation matches Friday, beating No. 19 Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan 5-3 in OT and defeating No. 11 Doug Zapf of Penn 3-2.

Tom Crook, seeded No. 15 at 141, beat No. 31 Joseph Zargo of Wisconsin 4-2 in OT in his consolation match Thursday night but was eliminated Friday with a 10-0 loss to No. 18 Dylan D'Emilio of Ohio State.

Connor Brady, seeded No. 23 at 165, beat No. 26 Brevin Cassella of Binghamton 5-0 in his consolation match Thursday night but was eliminated Friday with a 5-2 loss to No. 25 Bubba Wilson of Nebraska.

Andy Smith (Christiansburg) and Hunter Catka each lost his consolation match Thursday night and was eliminated. No. 31 Jacob Koser of Navy beat the 21st-seeded Smith 6-4 at 197.

Virginia's Justin McCoy, seeded No. 15 at 165, suffered a 5-2 loss to No. 2 Keegan O'Toole of Missouri in the round of 16. On Friday, he beat No. 16 Joshua Ogunsanya of Columbia 7-3 in his first consolation match before losing 7-4 to No. 7 Michael Caliendo of North Dakota State.

UVa's Neil Antrassian, seeded No. 20 at 184, lost 6-2 to No. 4 Trey Munoz of Oregon State in the round of 16. He was eliminated Friday with a 7-5 loss to No. 19 Jacob Nolan of Binghamton.

UVa's Jarod Verkleeren and Michael Battista each lost his consolation match Thursday night.

BASEBALL

VMI 14, Norfolk State 4

Justin Starke had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs to lead the Keydets (11-8) past the Spartans (3-13) on Thursday in Lexington.

— The Roanoke Times

FOOTBALL

Christian no longer on Hokies’ roster

Virginia Tech opened spring practice Thursday morning with five scholarship running backs.

It is one less than what the Hokies had one month ago.

Redshirt sophomore Kenji Christian is not listed on Tech’s spring practice roster and did not participate during the open portion of Thursday’s practice.

Christian never took the field in his first two seasons with the Hokies. He redshirted in 2021 and was behind the likes of Keshawn King, Jalen Holston and Malachi Thomas on the 2022 depth chart.

Christian’s removal from the roster means Tech drops to 91 players who are projected to be on scholarship for the upcoming season, including 14 summer enrollees who have signed with the program.

Tech currently has Bhayshul Tuten, Thomas, Chance Black, Bryce Duke and Jeremiah Coney as running backs on scholarship. Tailback Tralon Mitchell is one of the 14 who will enroll in the summer.

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry hinted Tuesday there would be “hard decisions” in trimming the roster down to 85 scholarship players by the time the Hokies open the season.

“It could happen at any point,” Pry said. “Everybody’s always evaluated. The transfer portal window doesn’t open until [May 1], but certainly we’re making decisions and evaluating guys every day. We’ll have some hard decisions to make down the stretch here, which is a good place to be.”

— Damien Sordelett, The Roanoke Times