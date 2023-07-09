EUGENE, Ore. — Virginia Tech’s Judson Lincoln IV won the 400 meters Sunday at the U.S. under-20 outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field.

Lincoln, a rising sophomore, had a time of 45.47 seconds.

Also at the under-20 championships, Virginia Tech’s Kenna Stimmel took third in the women’s pole vault Saturday with a vault of 13 feet 9 1/4 inches.

TRACK AND FIELD

Graves finishes 9th at U.S. championships

Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College graduate Carmen Graves finished ninth in the final of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. outdoor championships Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

Graves, a 2013 Roanoke College graduate, had a time of 9 minutes, 32.58 seconds. Krissy Gear won in 9:12.81, using a late kick to pass Emma Coburn.

Also Saturday, Virginia’s Derek Johnson was 10th in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:29.22). NCAA champ Kenneth Rooks of BYU won in 8:16.78, even though he fell over the barrier and had runners go right over the top of him. But Rooks worked his way back into the race.

Former UVa star Henry Wynne was fifth in the 1,500 final (3:35.99). Yared Nuguse won in 3:34.90.

UVa’s Ethan Dabbs was 14th in the javelin (217-1). Curtis Thompson won with a throw of 265-6.

MEN’S TENNIS

UVa’s Rodesch, W&L’s Erb cited

UVa’s Chris Rodesch has been named the state Division I player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while UVa’s Andres Pedroso was voted the state Division I coach of the year.

Rodesch went 31-6 in singles and advanced to the NCAA singles semifinals. He was named the most valuable player of the NCAA team championships and the ACC tournament.

Pedroso steered the 30-4 Cavaliers to the ACC and NCAA titles.

Rodesch was joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa’s Ryan Goetz, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Inaki Montes and Alex Kiefer. The second team included Virginia Tech’s Ryan Fishback and Jordan Chrysostom.

On the small-college side, Washington and Lee’s Evan Erb was named the state player of the year.

Erb went 18-6 in singles and 24-7 in doubles. He advanced to the NCAA singles tournament.

Erb was joined on the small-college all-state first team by W&L’s Evan Brady. The second team included W&L’s Eli Hirshberg, James Kurani and Connor Coleman.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Tech’s Uslu, W&L’s Long honored

Virginia Tech’s Ozlem Uslu has been named the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Uslu went 16-5 in singles play and advanced to the second round of the NCAA singles championships.

She was joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa’s Natasha Subhash, Melodie Collard and Julia Adams. The second team included UVa’s Sara Ziodato and Elaine Chervinsky.

On the small-college side, W&L’s Lauren Long was named both the state player of the year and the rookie of the year.

Long advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III singles championships. She was 17-4 in singles and 21-10 in doubles.

W&L’s Erin Ness, who steered the Generals to the ODAC title and to the second round of the NCAAs, was named the state small-college coach of the year.

Long was joined on the small-college all-state first team by Southern Virginia’s Paula Snelson and W&L’s Gabi Moss. The second team included SVU’s Jillian Arnold.