In the region: Virginia Tech's N'Guessan enters transfer portal

Virginia Tech men's basketball player David N'Guessan has entered the transfer portal, according to the university.

He averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 36 games as a sophomore reserve power forward this year. He averaged 2.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 9.6 minutes as a freshman.

N'Guessan became the fourth Hokie to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining Nahiem Alleyne, who is transferring to Connecticut; Jalen Haynes, who is transferring to East Tennessee State; and John Ojiako.

With the exit of N'Guessan, Tech now has four available scholarships to pass out to spring recruits. One of those would go to Justyn Mutts if he decides to withdraw from the NBA draft.

— Mark Berman

BASEBALL

No. 7 Va. Tech 11, JMU 8

Jack Hurley and Tanner Schobel each had three hits and one RBI to help the Hokies (29-9) beat the Dukes (23-18) on Wednesday night in Blacksburg.

The Dukes scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game at 8, but Tech answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Hurley hit an RBI double to break the tie, and JMU transfer Conor Hartigan added a two-RBI single.

Hartigan had two hits and three RBIs.

The game was played one day after James Madison announced the death of JMU softball player Lauren Bernett. There was a moment of silence before Wednesday night's game. The teams displayed the initials "LB" atop their dugouts, with the JMU players also displaying her initials on their hats and the Tech players putting her initials on their wristbands. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office has said the death has been classified as an apparent suicide.

No. 11 UVa 17, George Mason 7

Ethan Anderson went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (32-10) past the Patriots (14-25) on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

Casey Saucke had three hits and four RBIs for UVa. Jake Gelof added three hits, including a solo homer, and three RBIs.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 20 W&L 19, Shenandoah 4

Taylor Witherell scored four goals as the Generals (11-5, 9-0 ODAC) clinched the top seed in the ODAC tournament with a win over the Hornets (9-8, 4-6) on Wednesday night in Winchester.

W&L has won seven straight games.

MEN'S TENNIS

SVU 6, Piedmont 3

Daniel Bonquist, Tanner Bassett and Marcos Dias won in doubles and singles to lead the Knights (7-5) to a USA South quarterfinal win Thursday in Rome, Georgia.

Southern Virginia is the No. 3 seed in the East Division, while Piedmont was the No. 2 seed in the West Division. SVU will meet North Carolina Wesleyan, the top seed in the East, in Friday's semifinals.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SVU 7, Covenant 2

Paula Snelson, Annalise Schetsselaar, Alyssa Sewell and Morgan Bean won in doubles and singles to lead the Knights (11-3) to a USA South quarterfinal win Thursday in Rome, Georgia.

SVU is the No. 3 seed in the East Division, while Covenant was the No. 2 seed in the West Division. SVU will face Averett, the top seed in the East, in Friday's semifinals.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Cavs, Hokie honored

Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar and UVa's Jennifer Cleary and Amanda Sambach have been named to the 15-woman All-ACC team.

Mahar (72.77 scoring average) earned the honor for the second straight year, becoming the first Tech women's golfer to ever achieve that feat.

Cleary has a 72.75 scoring average, while Sambach has a 72.82 average.

SOFTBALL

Lemley, McMillan are finalists

Virginia Tech pitcher Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) and Radford third baseman Cori McMillan are among the 25 finalists for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Division I national freshman of the year award.

Lemley is 14-4 with 178 strikeouts and a 1.75 ERA. McMillan is batting .355 with 12 homers and 31 RBIs.