In the region: Virginia Tech's Ramadan claims bronze at NCAAs

ATLANTA — Virginia Tech's Youssef Ramadan took third in the 100-yard butterfly Friday with a school-record time of 43.90 seconds on the third night of the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships.

Tech's Antani Ivanov was 15th in that event.

Virginia Tech's Forest Webb (Carroll County) was 16th in the 100 backstroke (45.72) Friday.

Tech's A.J. Pouch was 15th in the 100 breaststroke Friday, while Virginia's Casey Storch was 16th in the 400 individual medley.

On Thursday night, Matt Brownstead of UVa tied for third in the 50 freestyle with a school-record time of 18.60 seconds. Ramadan was seventh (19.04), while UVa's Matt King was 12th.

Carles Coll Marti of Virginia Tech was fourth in the 200 individual medley Thursday night with a school-record time of 1 minute, 39.63 seconds.

The UVa foursome of Brownstead, King, Connor Boyle and August Lamb was fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:14.70) on Thursday night. The Tech quartet of Ramadan, Coll Marti, Ivanov and Luis Dominguez was 10th with a school-record time of 1:15.99.

BASEBALL

Virginia Tech 10, No. 12 Notre Dame 5

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Hokies (14-6, 3-4 ACC) erupted for six runs in the top of the ninth to rally past the Fighting Irish (12-5, 2-4) on Friday.

Tanner Schobel hit an RBI double to tie the game at 5. Cade Hunter hit an RBI single to give Tech the lead. Sam Tackett was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home another run. With the bases still loaded and one out, reliever Matt Lazzaro made a wild throw to first after fielding Nick Holesa's RBI bunt, emptying the bases.

Jack Hurley had three hits, including two solo homers, and three RBIs for Tech.

Radford splits doubleheader

RADFORD — Radford (7-15, 2-3 Big South) split a doubleheader with USC Upstate (15-8, 4-1) on Friday, winning the first game 3-1 and losing the nightcap 9-1.

Tanner Barrs hit a two-RBI single and a solo homer in Game 1.

SVU 7, Averett 6

DANVILLE — Jackson Massey hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the ninth to give the Knights (5-7, 2-3 USA South) a win over the Cougars (7-14, 2-3) on Friday.

SOFTBALL

No. 5 Virginia Tech sweeps doubleheader

PITTSBURGH — The Hokies (25-3, 11-0 ACC) swept a doubleheader from Pittsburgh (11-14, 1-7) on Friday, winning the first game 12-3 in five innings and taking the second game 7-2.

Jayme Bailey, Emma Ritter and Addy Greene homered for Tech in Game 1.

Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) pitched a four-hitter to win the second game, striking out 14 and walking none.

UVa 5, Boston College 3

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) hit an RBI single to help the Cavaliers (19-12, 6-1 ACC) beat the Eagles (14-12, 2-5) on Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Moran breaks records

RALEIGH, N.C. — Salem High School graduate and UVa graduate transfer Hannah Moran of Radford University broke the Big South and Radford records in the 10,000 meters with a time of 33 minutes, 39.16 seconds Thursday night at the Raleigh Relays. She finished ninth overall out of 85 runners.