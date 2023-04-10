Virginia Tech's Youssef Ramadan was named the ACC men's swimmer of the year on Monday, while Virginia's Kate Douglass was named the ACC women's swimmer of the year.

Ramadan won the 100 butterfly at the NCAA championships, becoming the first NCAA champ in the history of the Tech men's and women's swimming and diving program. His time of 43.15 seconds was the second fastest in that event in NCAA history. He also took fifth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.

Douglass earned the women's award for the second straight year. She won the 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 200 breaststroke at the NCAAs, breaking the NCAA and American records in all three events.

UVa's Aimee Canny was named the women's freshman of the year. She took third in the 200 freestyle at the NCAAs and swam the final leg for the winning 400 medley relay team.

UVa's Todd DeSorbo was named the women's swimming coach of the year for the fourth straight year. He led UVa to the NCAA team title for the third straight year.

Also Monday, Douglass won the Honda Award for women's swimming for the second straight year. The award, which was voted upon by administrators at more than 1,000 NCAA schools, goes to the top female swimmer in the nation. The award makes her a finalist for the Honda Cup, which goes to the top college female athlete in the nation.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Pfeiffer 11, SVU 9

Quinn Becraft and Zach DeFazio each scored three goals to lead the Falcons (12-0, 4-0 USA South) past the Knights (5-7, 4-1) on Monday in Misenheimer, N.C.

Eric Norr had three goals for Southern Virginia.

ETC.

Big South hires new commissioner

The Big South announced it has hired Sherika Montgomery as its new commissioner.

Montgomery, who has been serving as the deputy commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference, will succeed the retiring Kyle Kallander in May.

She has also had stints as the NCAA's assistant director of enforcement and as the Summit League's associate commissioner.

Montgomery spent seven years on the Big South staff, rising to the title of assistant commissioner for compliance and senior woman administrator, before becoming an associate athletic director at Big South member Winthrop in 2017.

She was a women's basketball player at Big South member Gardner-Webb.