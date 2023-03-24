Virginia Tech junior Youssef Ramadan claimed the men’s swimming program’s first individual NCAA championship Friday evening with a blistering time in the 100-yard butterfly final.

Ramadan passed Florida’s Josh Linedo in the third lap of the four-lap race and touched the wall with a time of 43.15 seconds to secure the national title in Minneapolis.

Ramadan finished third in the event last season.

"Today is finally that day. I'm NCAA champion," he said during a post-race interview on ESPN.

His time is the second-fastest in the event behind Olympian Caeleb Dressel’s mark of 42.8 seconds set in 2018.

It is Ramadan’s third All-America honor in this season’s national championship.

He secured his first All-America honor with a fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 18.82 seconds. He, Carles Coll Marti, Luis Dominguez and William Hayon swam to an eighth-place showing in the 200-yard freestyle relay for the Hokies’ first All-America honor in the event.

Virginia enjoyed a strong showing in the relay race with a fifth-place finish to earn All-America honors. The Cavaliers’ quartet of Matt Brownstead, August Lamb, Connor Boyle and Jack Aikins had a time of 1:15.26.

Brownstead added an honorable mention All-America honor by finishing 12th in the 50 free with a time of 18.92 seconds, and Coll Marti claimed honorable mention All-America honors by finishing 15th in the 200 IM with a time of 1:42.56.

BASEBALL

No. 8 Virginia 3, Florida State 2

Ethan Anderson scored when Chris Baker reached on a two-out error in the 10th inning as the Cavaliers (20-2, 5-2 ACC) claimed a walk-off win over the Seminoles (12-10, 3-4).

Pittsburgh 5, Va. Tech 4

Justin Acal drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning to bring in the go-ahead run as the Panthers (10-9, 2-3 ACC) claimed a home win over the Hokies (13-8, 1-6).

Tech center fielder Jack Hurley went 3 for 3 with two homers and four RBIs.

Campbell 13, Radford 2

Grant Knipp drove in four runs as the Camels (17-3, 4-0 Big South) cruised to a road win over the Highlanders (7-15, 0-1).

SOFTBALL

Virginia 9, Pittsburgh 0

Katie Goldberg and Tori Gilbert each homered and combined to drive in five runs, Eden Bigham threw a four-hitter, and the Cavaliers (21-10, 2-5 ACC) claimed a road win over the Panthers (14-12, 0-4).

— The Roanoke Times

FOOTBALL

Clarke commits to Hokies

Virginia Tech landed its third verbal commitment for the 2024 recruiting class in as many days Friday evening.

Joshua Clarke, a three-star recruit from Flint Hill School in Oakton, announced his commitment to the Hokies on social media.

Clarke, the first in-state verbal commit of the class, joins quarterback Davi Belfort and edge rusher Deric Dandy who committed Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Clarke is rated a three-star prospect according to 247Sports’ composite ranking. The recruiting website lists him as the 15th-best prospect in the state and 76th-rated athlete in the country.

Clarke had 36 reported offers. Those included Virginia, West Virginia, Liberty, Old Dominion, Wisconsin and Maryland.

He visited the Blacksburg campus last weekend.

Clarke’s primary recruiters were cornerbacks coach/defensive recruiting coordinator Derek Jones and safeties coach Pierson Prioleau.

— Damien Sordelett, The Roanoke Times