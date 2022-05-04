In the region: Virginia Tech's Rochard drafted

Virginia Tech softball ace Keely Rochard was chosen with the second pick in the Athletes Unlimited college draft Wednesday in New York.

Rochard was not chosen by a particular team. The makeup of the four teams in the league change each week of the season, based on a weekly draft by the team captains.

This will be the third year of the league. The five-week season begins on July 29, with all the games taking place in Rosemont, Illinois. The league has also added a two-week competition in San Diego that will begin June 13.

Games will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN Plus.

Thirteen players were drafted Wednesday. Rochard became the first Tech softball player to be chosen in a draft since Courtney Liddle was taken in the 2013 National Pro Fastpitch draft.

Also Wednesday, Rochard was named one of 10 finalists for the USA Softball collegiate player of the year award. She is 22-2 with 283 strikeouts and a 1.76 ERA.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 20, Shenandoah 8

Wyatt Whitlow and Ethan Caldwell scored four goals apiece to lead the third-seeded Maroons (13-5) past the seventh-seeded Hornets (10-9) in an ODAC quarterfinal.

The game began Tuesday night but was halted by lightning and resumed Wednesday.

Knights honored

Rockbridge County graduate Shawn Lamb (43 goals, 44 assists) of Southern Virginia has been named the USA South offensive player of the year.

SVU's Gabe King (39 goals, 14 assists) was named the rookie of the year.

Lamb was joined on the All-USA South first team by SVU's Tennison Schmidt, Ty Veres, Brad Gardner and Michael Brown.

Seth Millington, Carter Bean and Jaydon Arnold made the second team.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, Roanoke 0

Margaret Carlton won in doubles and singles to help the top-seeded and 18th-ranked Generals (13-6) beat the eighth-seeded Maroons (7-12) in an ODAC quarterfinal Wednesday in Lexington.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa team, Tech player get bids

Virginia received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I championships Wednesday, while Virginia Tech's Connor Burgess landed an individual bid.

UVa was assigned to a 14-team regional at Yale. Virginia will be the No. 10 seed, with North Carolina the top seed. The 54-hole regional, which also includes five individuals, will be held May 16-18.

There are six regionals. The top five teams in each regional, along with the top individual not on one of those five teams, will advance to the national championships in Arizona.

Burgess, who has a 71.3 stroke average, was assigned to a regional at Ohio State. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals will compete at that regional.

TRACK AND FIELD

VMI's Poindexter honored

Jordin Poindexter of VMI has been named the Southern Conference's male outdoor track performer of the year.

He swept the 100 meters and 200 meters at the SoCon championships last weekend. He also was part of a winning relay team at the meet.

Poindexter previously won performer of the year honors during the indoor season this year.

ETC.

VMI's Branner retiring

VMI announced that associate athletic director of communications Wade Branner, who has worked for the school since 1983, will retire on June 30.

Branner will continue to serve as the play-by-play voice of VMI football and basketball on the radio and on ESPN Plus. He has been the radio voice of the Keydets since 1986.

The VMI graduate began working for the school as an intern before becoming the assistant sports information director in 1984. He was promoted to sports information director in 1992 and was named an assistant athletic director in 2001.