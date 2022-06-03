In the region: Virginia Tech's Rochard, Ritter honored

Virginia Tech softball ace Keely Rochard has been named a first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for the second straight year.

Virginia Tech outfielder Emma Ritter made the third team. This is the first time that Tech has ever had two All-Americans in the same year.

Rochard went 26-4 with a 1.89 ERA, six saves and 328 strikeouts in 204 innings as a fifth-year senior. She finished her Tech career ranked first in school history in winning percentage (.802) and second in strikeouts (1,120).

Ritter hit .400 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight homers, 40 RBIs and 23 stolen bases this year. She struck out only six times.

BASEBALL

Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2

Weston Eberly had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs to lead the Lions (31-16) past the Zags (36-18) on Friday afternoon in the opener of an NCAA regional in Blacksburg.

The Lions, who are the third seed in the four-team regional, will play in a winners' bracket game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The 14th-ranked Zags, who are seeded second in the regional, will play in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Lions scored five runs in the top of the sixth to grab a 6-1 lead. The outburst featured an RBI single from Eberly, a three-run homer by Hayden Schott and an RBI single by Joshua Solomon.

Connor Coballes had three hits and one RBI for the Zags.

Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3

John Spikerman had four hits, including a solo homer, and four RBIs to lead the Sooners (38-20) past the Flames (37-22) on Friday afternoon in an NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Ninth-ranked Oklahoma is the second seed in the regional, with Liberty the third seed. Liberty will play in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

VMI's Bradt transferring

VMI pitcher Tyler Brandt tweeted Friday that he is transferring to East Carolina.

Bradt was 3-5 with a 6.79 ERA, two saves and 61 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings this year. He made the Southern Conference all-freshman team a year ago.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

W&L hires coach

Washington and Lee announced the hiring of Tiffany Pins as its new women's soccer coach.

Pins was 132-52-27 as the head coach at Wartburg for the past 11 seasons. She guided her alma mater to seven NCAA Division III tournament berths, three conference regular-season titles and two conference tournament crowns. She was named the North Region coach of the year in 2015, when she guided Wartburg to the Sweet 16.

She replaces Neil Cunningham, who left in March to become the athletic director at St. Andrew's School in Delaware.

GOLF

Ferrum coach exits

Ferrum announced that Erick Cox has resigned as men's and women's golf coach to become a health environment specialist with the Virginia Department of Health in Hillsville.

The Ferrum graduate had steered the Panthers since the fall of 2018.

COLLEGES

Hollins hires A.D.

Hollins announced the promotion of Chris Kilcoyne to permanent athletic director.

He had served as the interim athletic director since December. He had joined the university last August as the director of athletic communications.

Kilcoyne was in charge of athletic communications at his alma mater, Roanoke College, from 2015-20. He also has served as an assistant athletic director and sports information director at Randolph-Macon and as the associate communications director for the Atlantic 10.