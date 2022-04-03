In the region: Virginia Tech's Rochard throws no-hitter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard pitched a no-hitter to help the fifth-ranked Virginia Tech softball team sweep a doubleheader from No. 22 Central Florida on Sunday.

Rochard's no-hitter came in the first game, which Tech won 1-0. She struck out 14 and walked one.

Emma Ritter had an RBI single in the first inning in that game.

Virginia Tech (27-3) won the second game 7-0. Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two. UCF's lone hit came in the sixth.

Kelsey Bennett had a solo homer and an RBI double in that game. Bre Peck had a solo homer and an RBI single.

UCF (29-10) will host Tech in the series finale Monday.

BASEBALL

No. 4 UVa 18, No. 22 Ga. Tech 9

Max Cotier had three hits and five RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (25-3, 9-3) past the Yellow Jackets (18-11, 5-7) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

The 18 runs were the most UVa has ever scored against Georgia Tech.

Down 4-3, UVa erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth — the most runs UVa has scored in an inning in six years.

The game drew 5,286 fans, which was the largest crowd to ever attend a UVa home baseball game.

Jake Gelof had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. His homer was the 39th belted by the Cavaliers at 20-year-old Disharoon Park this year, breaking the school mark of 38 set in 2017.

Casey Saucke added three hits and two RBIs.

No. 18 UNC 10, Virginia Tech 6

Eric Grintz had three hits, including a solo homer, and four RBIs to lead the Tar Heels (20-8, 6-6 ACC) past the Hokies (17-7, 5-5) on Sunday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

UNC snapped Tech's seven-game winning streak.

Virginia Tech's Jack Hurley had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 23 games.

Gavin Cross had three hits and one RBI for Tech, while Carson DeMartini and Christian Martin homered.

EQUESTRIAN

W&L wins ODAC title

Washington and Lee won the ODAC team championship for the third time in school history Sunday in Lexington.

The Generals and Sweet Briar each totaled 15 points, so a ride-off was needed. W&L's Jillian Rosenwasser scored an average of 78.5 points on the shortened course to give her team its first ODAC crown in eight years.

Hollins finished fourth out of the five teams.

Rosenwasser was named the ODAC rider of the year, becoming the first General to earn that honor in eight years. W&L's Gordon Reistrup was named coach of the year for the second time. W&L's Sam Johnson was chosen the scholar-athlete of the year.

Rosenwasser was joined on the All-ODAC team by W&L's Lexie Paxton (Rockbridge County).

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 16, FDU-Florham 15

Sydney Harrison scored with 34 seconds left to give the Maroons (6-3) a win over Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham (7-2) on Sunday in Madison, New Jersey.

Roanoke's Riley Chase scored with 4:57 left to tie the game at 15.

Lilly Blair (Salem) scored four goals for the Maroons.

MEN'S LACROSSE

W&L 11, No. 8 Lynchburg 10

Hillis Burns scored three goals Saturday night to lead the Generals (6-5, 4-0 ODAC) past the host Hornets (6-4, 2-1).

Adam Lamberti of W&L scored his second goal of the game to extend the lead to 11-9 with 4:42 to go.

Ferrum 20, Warren Wilson 3

Justin Carroll scored five goals Saturday night to lead the host Panthers (3-6) past Warren Wilson (0-11).