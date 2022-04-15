In the region: Virginia upsets No. 2 Virginia Tech in softball

BLACKSBURG — Leah Boggs and Gabby Baylog each had two hits and one RBI to lead the Virginia softball team to a 5-3 win over second-ranked Virginia Tech on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (23-20, 9-8 ACC) snapped a 13-game losing streak in their series with the Hokies (31-6, 14-2), beating Tech for the first time since March 2017.

UVa scored once in the fifth to grab a 3-2 lead and added two runs in the sixth.

After Tech cut the lead to 5-3 in the seventh, Madison Harris relieved Molly Grube with a runner on first and two outs. Harris walked Kelsey Bennett but retired Emma Ritter on a grounder to end the game.

Darby Trull had three hits and scored a run for Tech. Emma Lemley took the loss.

SOFTBALL

SVU splits doubleheader: The Knights (3-27, 1-11 USA South) split a doubleheader with Mary Baldwin (8-21-1, 3-9) on Friday in Staunton, winning the first game 4-3 but losing the second game 8-4.

In Game 1, SVU scored twice in the fifth to grab a 4-3 lead. Adisen Webster had an RBI single to tie the game and Krystal Kemp hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Curfman picks Marshall: VMI guard Kamdyn Curfman, who entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, tweeted Friday that he has committed to Marshall.

Curfman averaged 15.7 points as a junior this year, earning All-Southern Conference second-team honors. He ranked second in the nation in 3-pointers (117).

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

St. Joseph’s College 3, SVU 1: Mark Jensen had 15 kills Friday to lead St. Joseph’s College (25-3) of Long Island, New York, to a 16-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 win over the sixth-ranked Knights (19-5) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Hoboken, New Jersey.

WOMEN’S GOLF

UVa advances to ACC semis: UVa finished fourth in the stroke-play portion of the ACC championships Friday in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, earning a spot in Saturday’s match-play semifinals.

Virginia had a three-round, two day total of 16-over 880. UVa will play Wake Forest, which totaled an 864, in the semis. Florida State will meet Duke in the other semifinal.

Virginia Tech tied for seventh with an 893.

Duke’s Phoebe Brinker won the individual title with a 10-under 206. UVa’s Amanda Sambach tied for third with a 215. Virginia Tech’s Emily Mahar was eighth at 217.

Radford finishes 9th: Radford finished ninth in the stroke-play portion of the Big South championships Friday in Ninety-Six, South Carolina, and did not advance to Saturday’s match-play semifinals.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Gardner-Webb 4, Radford 0: Manon Delsol and Maria Jardim won in doubles and singles to lead the third-seeded Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-8) past the sixth-seeded Highlanders (10-11) in the Big South quarterfinals Friday in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

BASEBALL

SVU 9, Mary Baldwin 6: Mitchell Smith had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Knights (8-15, 6-8 USA South) past Mary Baldwin (5-24, 2-11) on Friday in Staunton.

No. 21 Virginia Tech 12, No. 2 Miami 5: Tanner Schobel had three hits, including two homers, and five RBIs to lead the Hokies (22-8, 8-6 ACC) past the Hurricanes (27-7, 13-3) on Thursday night in Blacksburg.

Gavin Cross had four hits and scored three runs for Tech, which snapped Miami’s 14-game winning streak.

VMI 5, The Citadel 2: Zac Morris had three hits, including a solo homer, to lead the Keydets (11-24, 2-2 SoCon) past the Bulldogs (18-14, 0-4) on Thursday night in Lexington.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 1 North Carolina 17, No. 15 UVa 7: Ally Mastroianni scored four goals to lead the Tar Heels (14-0, 7-0 ACC) past the Cavaliers (7-8, 2-5) on Thursday night in Charlottesville.