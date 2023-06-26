The WNBA's Minnesota Lynx signed former Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor to a hardship contract Monday.

WNBA teams can sign players to hardship deals if they are minus some players because of injuries, illnesses or other reasons.

Traylor averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists and sank 38 3-pointers for the Hokies this year, helping the team make the Final Four.

Traylor was chosen by Chicago with the 23nd overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft. She was waived by the Sky after playing in three preseason games.

With the Lynx signing Traylor, there are now two rookies from Virginia Tech currently in the WNBA. Taylor Soule was signed earlier this month to a hardship contract by Chicago, which was the team that drafted Traylor. And now Traylor has been signed by Minnesota, which was the team that drafted Soule this year. Minnesota waived Soule prior to the regular season.

SOFTBALL

Radford's McMillan transfers to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech announced Monday that third baseman Cori McMillan is transferring from Radford University.

McMillan hit .324 with nine doubles, three triples, three homers, 23 RBIs and 20 stolen bases as a Radford sophomore this year, earning All-Big South first-team honors for the second straight year.

She hit .365 with 13 doubles, 14 homers and 36 RBIs as a freshman in 2022.

WRESTLING

Ferrum's Samano shines at under-23 nationals

Ferrum College's Adrian Samano finished fifth in the 55-kilogram class at the USA Wrestling under-23 Greco-Roman national championships last month in Ohio.

Samano beat Alexander Logsdon 8-0 in the fifth-place match.

FOOTBALL

Hokies make changes to support staff

Brandon McCombs, who spent the last 10 seasons as an assistant for special teams analysis at Clemson, was hired as Virginia Tech's special teams analyst Monday.

McCombs was one of five additions to the Hokies' support staff. Two current staff members were moved to graduate assistants.

Caleb Selk was hired as director of football operations, Kelsey Vinson as director of sports science, and Camden Greshman as recruiting assistant.

Rachid Ibrahim was added as a graduate assistant. Current staff members Jan Johnson and Rob Branch are now graduate assistants after serving as a defensive analyst and a player personnel assistant, respectively.

LOCAL GOLF

Hokies' Hanson shares lead at State Am

Virginia Tech rising senior Charlie Hanson and Sam Beach each shot 5-under 65 and hold a one-shot lead after the opening round of stroke play at the VSGA Amateur Championship at Boonsboro Country Club on Monday.

The top 32 after Tuesday's second round of stroke play will advance to match play.

Liberty University rising sixth-year senior Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest), fresh off an appearance in the U.S. Open, is in a five-way tie for fourth at 3 under.

George Mason rising sophomore Samir Davidov (Lord Botetourt), Radford University rising senior Bryce Corbett and Highlanders graduate student Patrick Gareiss are in a five-way tie for ninth at 2 under.

Blacksburg High rising junior Jake Albert is in a nine-way tie for 14th at 1 under.

There is a 12-way tie for 23rd at even par, which is the cut line after the opening round. That group includes Roanoke native Justin Young and Fincastle native Kyle Bailey.

Sixteen players are at 1 over. That group features Virginia Tech rising sophomore Mehrbaan Singh, Blacksburg rising sophomore Major Ewing, Bassett native Blake Carter, Cave Spring rising senior Nate Faulkner and Carnegie Mellon rising sophomore David Zhang.