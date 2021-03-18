In the region: Wrestlers advance at NCAAs

ST. LOUIS — Virginia Tech's Sam Latona, Korbin Myers and Bryce Andonian and Virginia's Louie Hayes each went 2-0 on the opening day of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday to advance to Friday's quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis and Hunter Bolen and UVa's Jay Aiello won their first-round matches, but their second-round matches Thursday night had not yet been held at press time.

Latona, seeded second at 125 pounds, beat Rider's Jonathan Tropea 12-7 in the first round and defeated Patrick McKee of Minnesota 3-1 in the second round.

Myers, seeded third at 133, beat Jordan Hamdan of Michigan State 13-4 and Zach Price of South Dakota State 6-4.

Andonian, seeded sixth at 149, pinned Duke's Josh Finesilver in 3:17 and beat Kanen Storr of Michigan 10-7.

Hayes, seeded No. 10 at 133, beat Boo Dryden of Minnesota 5-2 and edged No. 7 seed Lucas Byrd of Illinois 6-4 in overtime.

Lewis, seeded fourth at 165, beat Brian Meyer of Lehigh 8-3 in the first round. Lewis was competing for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Tech's regular-season finale.

Bolen (Christiansburg), seeded fifth at 184, beat Dylan Ammerman of Lehigh 15-3 in the first round.