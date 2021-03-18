In the region: Wrestlers advance at NCAAs

ST. LOUIS — Virginia Tech's Sam Latona, Korbin Myers and Bryce Andonian and Virginia's Louie Hayes each went 2-0 on the opening day of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday to advance to Friday's quarterfinals.
Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis and Hunter Bolen and UVa's Jay Aiello won their first-round matches, but their second-round matches Thursday night had not yet been held at press time.
Latona, seeded second at 125 pounds, beat Rider's Jonathan Tropea 12-7 in the first round and defeated Patrick McKee of Minnesota 3-1 in the second round.
Myers, seeded third at 133, beat Jordan Hamdan of Michigan State 13-4 and Zach Price of South Dakota State 6-4.
Andonian, seeded sixth at 149, pinned Duke's Josh Finesilver in 3:17 and beat Kanen Storr of Michigan 10-7.
Hayes, seeded No. 10 at 133, beat Boo Dryden of Minnesota 5-2 and edged No. 7 seed Lucas Byrd of Illinois 6-4 in overtime.
Lewis, seeded fourth at 165, beat Brian Meyer of Lehigh 8-3 in the first round. Lewis was competing for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Tech's regular-season finale.
Bolen (Christiansburg), seeded fifth at 184, beat Dylan Ammerman of Lehigh 15-3 in the first round.
Aiello, seeded No. 11 at 197, beat Campbell's Chris Kober 10-2 in the first round.
UVa's Brian Courtney, seeded No. 20 at 141, beat No. 13 seed DJ Lloren of Penn State 9-5 in the first round but lost 7-3 to No. 4 seed Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State in the second round.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Three Cavs win gold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UVa's Paige Madden, Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass won gold on the second night of the NCAA championships.
Madden won the 500-yard freestyle (4:33.61), with Virginia Tech's Reka Gyorgy 12th.
Walsh won the 200 individual medley (1:51.87), with teammate Ella Nelson fifth.
Douglass won the 50 freestyle (21.13).
The UVa quartet of Douglass, Lexi Cuomo, Kyla Valls and Walsh finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:25.97).
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
UVa staff fired
One day after putting its women's volleyball staff on leave, UVa announced Thursday it has relieved head coach Aaron Smith and the rest of the staff of their duties.
UVa has thus canceled the rest of the season. The Cavaliers (2-12, 0-11 ACC) had four matches remaining.
"While I am unable to comment on the details, I do want to commend our student-athletes for their leadership and express my gratitude for how they have handled a very difficult situation," athletic director Carla Williams said in a news release.
MEN'S SOCCER
W&L 4, Bridgewater 1
LEXINGTON — Sam Bass scored two goals to lead the Generals (2-0-1, 2-0-1 ODAC) to a win.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 4, SVU 0
MC Petrucelli had one goal and one assist to lead the host Maroons (3-2-1) past the Knights (1-5).
MEN'S LACROSSE
SVU 17, No. 18 W&L 12
BUENA VISTA — Zach Danneman scored eight goals Wednesday night to tie the Southern Virginia single-game record as the Knights (2-5) upset the Generals (1-1).
SVU beat a ranked foe for the first time in its history.