'Incredible' Kitley helps Virginia Tech beat Marquette in NCAAs

Thanks in part to one of its brightest stars, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team is staying in the Lone Star State.
The seventh-seeded Hokies, making their first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years, fended off 10th-seeded Marquette 70-63 on Sunday in a first-round game at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
All-ACC center Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points for the Hokies (15-9), who won an NCAA tournament game for the first time since beating Missouri in the first round in 2006.
"Kitley is one of the most competitive people that I know," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "These kids, they're extremely talented, but they're extremely competitive.
"So we really skipped a mode. We weren't just happy to be here. We knew … we could come in and we could advance.
"They want to win. And it showed."
The Hokies will face second-seeded and fifth-ranked Baylor (26-2) on Tuesday as they seek to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999. Baylor, the reigning NCAA champ, squashed Jackson State 101-52 on Sunday.
Kitley shined in her NCAA Tournament debut. In addition to her 23 points, the 6-foot-5 sophomore had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
"I knew this one meant a lot," she said. "I had some jitters, but once the ball gets up in the air, I'm ready to go.
"Whatever I have to do to put my team in the position to win is what I'm going to do."
Tech led for the final three quarters, but Marquette (19-7) threw a scare into the Hokies with a late rally.
Down 64-49 with 2:03 left, the Golden Eagles went on a 14-2 run to cut the lead to 66-63 with 39.4 seconds left.
"We've been in that situation many times before and we know how it feels to come out on both sides, the winning and the losing," Kitley said. "This game meant a lot to us and I don't think any of us doubted for a second that we were going to finish."
The rally included Marquette's first four 3-pointers of the game.
"Those 3s were opening for us, so … you let it fly towards the end of the game," said Marquette forward Lauren Van Kleunen, who had 18 points and two 3-pointers.
The rally also included two Tech turnovers. Tech also was just 2 of 4 from the free-throw line during the run.
"We're still learning how to … handle end-of-the-game situations," Brooks said.
But after Kitley missed a jumper, sophomore guard Cayla King snared the offensive rebound and was fouled. King sank both free throws to extend the lead to 68-63 with 7.7 seconds to go.
"King came up with a really big rebound," Brooks said.
Kitley showed why she is one of the five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. She was 11 of 19 from the field, even though Marquette often double-teamed her.
"She's one of the best players in the country," Brooks said. "Double-teamed constantly. … Did a great job distributing the basketball [when double-teamed].
"She's perfected a lot of the moves that we worked on, and … to be able to do it against double-teams all the time, I just can't wait for the day when she gets some single coverage. She got single coverage a couple times tonight and she was very efficient."
Kitley had 13 points in the first half, helping Tech build a 32-21 halftime lead.
"She's an incredible post player inside," Marquette coach Megan Duffy said. "She was relentless with her touches and really even, too, finding her teammates, which I thought was the difference in the game.
"Her size is tremendous. To have a kid that tall and long with the skill set she has, you can see so many different possessions this afternoon where she just shot right over us as the double was coming."
Tech star Aisha Sheppard was just 2 of 7 from the field in 29 minutes. The All-ACC guard was held to seven points, 11 below her average.
Sheppard suffered a sprained ankle in the Feb. 28 regular-season finale and re-injured the ankle in an ACC tournament win on March 4. She was held to six points in an ACC quarterfinal loss on March 5.
"She's not 100%," Brooks said.
"We really tried to get into her space and use our length on her," Duffy said.
But Tech still had three players score in double figures. Azana Baines had 15 points and seven rebounds, while point guard Georgia Amoore had 13 points and five assists.-
"We have a lot of people that can step up," Kitley said.
"Baines had a tremendous day," Duffy said. "She to me was a little bit of the X-factor of today."
Down 8-5, Tech scored the final six points of the first quarter and the first three points of the second quarter to grab a 14-8 lead. Tech led the rest of the way.
The Hokies scored the final seven points of the second quarter, including a 3-pointer by Amoore at the halftime buzzer, to build a 32-21 halftime lead.
Marquette turned the ball over 13 times in the first half.
"Our defense was stellar," Brooks said. "Our man-to-man defense was working so well, we stuck with it."
The Golden Eagles shot 48.1% from the field, including 33.3% from 3-point range.
"With Kitley being down there with her length, it makes things a little bit tougher," Van Kleunen said.