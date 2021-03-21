'Incredible' Kitley helps Virginia Tech beat Marquette in NCAAs

Kitley showed why she is one of the five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. She was 11 of 19 from the field, even though Marquette often double-teamed her.

"She's one of the best players in the country," Brooks said. "Double-teamed constantly. … Did a great job distributing the basketball [when double-teamed].

"She's perfected a lot of the moves that we worked on, and … to be able to do it against double-teams all the time, I just can't wait for the day when she gets some single coverage. She got single coverage a couple times tonight and she was very efficient."

Kitley had 13 points in the first half, helping Tech build a 32-21 halftime lead.

"She's an incredible post player inside," Marquette coach Megan Duffy said. "She was relentless with her touches and really even, too, finding her teammates, which I thought was the difference in the game.

"Her size is tremendous. To have a kid that tall and long with the skill set she has, you can see so many different possessions this afternoon where she just shot right over us as the double was coming."

Tech star Aisha Sheppard was just 2 of 7 from the field in 29 minutes. The All-ACC guard was held to seven points, 11 below her average.