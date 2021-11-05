Injured Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner won't play against Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner won’t be able to follow up on his career performance.

Turner didn’t make the trip with the team for Friday night’s game against Boston College thanks to an undisclosed upper body injury.

The receiver had seven catches for a career-high 187 yards (second most by an ACC player this season) with a touchdown in the 26-17 win over Georgia Tech last week. He got the Hokies off to a strong start with a 69-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

It was the offense’s longest pass play of the season and first time they had a 60-plus yard gain.

The performance earned him ACC Player of the Week honors.

Turner led the team with 34 catches and 602 yards (17.7 yards per catch) with two touchdowns. He’s moved into sixth all-time in Tech history with 128 career catches and sixth-all time with 2,219 receiving yards.

The Hokies will turn to a trio of young receivers to fill Turner’s role. His backup is listed as true freshman Jaylen Jones, but Da’Wain Lofton could get reps as well. Jones has only played 18 offensive snaps this season and struggled with an undisclosed injury through the first month of the season.