The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team has become a hot commodity.

For proof, all one has to do is compare the paydays that the Virginia Tech men’s and women’s basketball programs will enjoy for playing in November at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Those games were previously announced, but The Roanoke Times obtained the contracts for those games from Virginia Tech this week.

The Tech men will be squaring off with South Carolina as part of a Nov. 10 tripleheader in Charlotte. The contract with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which is operating the event, calls for Tech to be paid $30,000 for the game.

The Virginia Tech women will face fellow 2023 Final Four participant Iowa in the inaugural Ally Tipoff game on Nov. 9 in Charlotte. The contract with Charlotte Sports Events calls for Tech to be paid $150,000 for the game — five times what the Tech men will be reaping for their game the next day. Iowa, whose team features star guard Caitlin Clark, will also be paid $150,000 for the marquee women’s basketball duel.

The Roanoke Times also received the contracts for other Tech men’s and women’s nonleague games for the upcoming season.

The Tech men will be hosting teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, Southern Conference, Missouri Valley Conference and the Patriot League. All five of those teams had losing conference records last season.

The Virginia Tech men, who will play two exhibition games in Italy next month, will open the season Nov. 6 at home against Coppin State. Coppin State will be paid $90,000 for the game. Coppin State went 9-23 overall and 4-10 in the MEAC last season. Larry Stewart is Coppin State’s new coach.

After playing South Carolina in Charlotte, the Tech men will return home to play CAA newcomer Campbell on Nov. 14. Campbell will be paid $95,000 for the game. The Camels went 16-18 overall and 8-10 in the Big South last season.

The Tech men will host Wofford — the program that Hokies coach Mike Young used to steer — on Nov. 19. Wofford will be paid $90,000 for the game. Wofford went 17-16 overall and 8-10 in the SoCon last season. Dwight Perry was named the team’s head coach in March after having served as interim coach since December.

The Tech men will play three games in the ESPN Events Invitational in the Orlando, Florida, area from Nov. 23-26. They will then visit Auburn in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29.

The Virginia Tech men will host Valparaiso on Dec. 9. Valparaiso will be paid $95,000 for the game. Valparaiso went 11-21 overall and 5-15 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season. Valparaiso’s new coach is Roger Powell Jr.

The Tech men will host American on Dec. 22. American will be paid $90,000 for the game. The Eagles went 17-15 overall and 7-11 in the Patriot League last season. Duane Simpkins is American’s new coach.

The Virginia Tech women will be hosting teams from the Big South, Northeast Conference, SoCon and CAA.

The Tech women, who will play a few exhibition games in Greece next month, will open the season Nov. 6 at home against High Point. This wraps up a home-and-home series that began with Tech winning 86-66 at High Point last season. High Point went 17-15 overall and 13-5 in the Big South last season.

The Iowa game is the next one on the schedule.

The Tech women will host UNC Greensboro on Nov. 20. UNCG will be paid $20,000 for the game. UNC Greensboro was 16-14 overall and 8-6 in SoCon play last season.

The Virginia Tech women will play two games in the Cayman Islands Classic from Nov. 24-25. The Hokies will then visit LSU for a Final Four rematch in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Nov. 30.

The Tech women will host Long Island University on Dec. 6. Long Island will be paid $30,000 for the game. Long Island went 7-22 overall and 5-11 in the Northeast Conference last season.

The Virginia Tech women will host Radford on Dec. 10. Radford will be paid $22,000 for the game. The Highlanders went 14-17 overall and 9-9 in Big South play last season.

The Tech women will host William and Mary on Dec. 21. William and Mary will be paid $25,000 for the game. The Tribe went 18-13 overall and 12-6 in CAA play last season.

Virginia Tech has yet to announce the full nonleague schedules for the men’s and women’s teams, so there might be additional nonconference games not on these lists.