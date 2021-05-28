Is Virginia Tech planning on attending satellite camps this summer?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech might not attend any satellite camps this summer when recruiting opens back up on June 1.

Most of Tech’s 2021 signees visited campus before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the same can’t be said of the team’s targets from 2022 and beyond. That’s why coach Justin Fuente wants his full staff on campus for a series of eight camps and the four weekends of official visits in June.

“It’s been over a year since anybody has been on campus,” Fuente said, in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times. “We are making a big push to get kids here.”

Recruits are also allowed to make unofficial visits for much of the month.

Tech could elect to send part of it’s coaching staff out on days when it’s hosting a camp, and it would still only count as one date — the NCAA allows teams to participate in camps and clinics on 10 dates — but Fuente doesn’t plan on splitting up the staff on any of those eight camp days.

That leaves Fuente and his staff with two open dates.

Fuente said “those dates may get used” with coaches attending satellite camps, but Tech won’t host any this year.