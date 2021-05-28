Is Virginia Tech planning on attending satellite camps this summer?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech might not attend any satellite camps this summer when recruiting opens back up on June 1.
Most of Tech’s 2021 signees visited campus before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the same can’t be said of the team’s targets from 2022 and beyond. That’s why coach Justin Fuente wants his full staff on campus for a series of eight camps and the four weekends of official visits in June.
“It’s been over a year since anybody has been on campus,” Fuente said, in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times. “We are making a big push to get kids here.”
Recruits are also allowed to make unofficial visits for much of the month.
Tech could elect to send part of it’s coaching staff out on days when it’s hosting a camp, and it would still only count as one date — the NCAA allows teams to participate in camps and clinics on 10 dates — but Fuente doesn’t plan on splitting up the staff on any of those eight camp days.
That leaves Fuente and his staff with two open dates.
Fuente said “those dates may get used” with coaches attending satellite camps, but Tech won’t host any this year.
The Hokies partnered with other schools to host an average of six satellite camps a year from 2016-19. That usually included multiple camps across Virginia (in locations like Richmond and the 757) and ones in the team’s recruiting hotspots like Maryland, Georgia and Florida.
Tech’s staff put this year’s camp schedule together during the spring and was cautious about planning out of state camps when it wasn’t clear what the restrictions would be at other campuses.
“We didn't know what the parameters were going to be...” Fuente said. “There were a lot of variables.”
Those camps have helped Tech identify some key talent in recent years including Chamarri Conner, Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman.
“I think they are great,” Fuente told The Roanoke Times in an interview back in 2019. “We are historically a little bit slower in recruiting because I want our evaluation to be thorough, and it is a great evaluation tool....There’s certain things you see live, for better or for worse, of what you are seeing on film.”
Fuente is hopeful that many of the recruits that would have attended those out of satellite camps will visit Blacksburg next month to get a taste of what the Hokies have to offer. Part of Fuente’s eagerness is to show off a series of facility updates from a newly renovated weight room to the school’s new state of the art performance center.