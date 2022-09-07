Is Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas on the cusp of returning?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry is going to wait until the last possible minute to rule Malachi Thomas out against Boston College.

Thomas was dressed out on Wednesday for the first time during an open viewing period of practice since early in fall camp.

The sophomore running back didn't make the trip to Norfolk for the season opener against Old Dominion while he recovered from a foot injury. The Hokies have been tight-lipped about his injury and the timeline for his return — Pry previously said he was "week-to-week" — but the program's team photo showed him wearing a walking boot in August.

"I think he’s a long shot at this point, but he is an incredibly fast healer and has progressed really well," Pry said after Wednesday's practice, according to a transcript of his comments. "I’m not counting him out."

During the five periods of practice open to reporters, Thomas was a limited participate. He moved gingerly when taking reps and hobbled a bit as the running backs moved from midfield to the end zone between periods.

"With a Saturday night game, I would probably run this thing all the way to Saturday morning if we can," Pry said. "If he’s ruled out before that, OK, but otherwise, that could be a game-day decision."

Tech ran for 136 yards, but that total was actually closer to 200 yards since the Hokies were credited with a minus 54-yard carry on the errant snap on a 36-yard field-goal attempt late in the first half.

Running back Keshawn King, who is listed on the depth chart as the team's starter for this week, had 19 carries for 111 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and three catches for 22 yards with a touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, 93 of those yards came after contact and the site credited him with eight missed tackles forced.

King's performance had Pry pushing offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen to keep the ball on ground.

"I thought we were running the ball very well," Pry said on Tuesday. "They’d make a stop here or there and fall into one, but I thought from my perspective, I said to Tyler a couple of times in the game, listen, you guys are running the ball. They can’t control the run right now. I think we could have ran the ball a few more times, for sure."

Tech running back Jalen Holston is also working his way back from injury. His lack of practice time in recent weeks limited his playing time on Friday night to 28 snaps and five carries for 12 yards. He was also the intended target on Grant Wells' third interception — it bounced off his hands as he was hit — that allowed Old Dominion a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

According to Pry, Holston is making progress as well.

"He didn’t get to practice much leading up to that game," Pry said. "Because of his injury, he was very limited. And I look forward to him having a good week of practice to get back to his A game. I think that’s what will be required."

Tech faces a Boston College team on Saturday that allowed 212 rushing yards (5.0 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns against Rutgers. The Eagles allowed four carries of 20 yards or more in the loss and almost half of Rutgers' production came in the fourth quarter (91 yards).