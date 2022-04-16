Is Virginia Tech’s QB competition the spring game’s most important storyline?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry’s decision to split the team into two separate rosters added some intrigue to the quarterback battle.

Pry didn’t say how the coaching staff would split up the quarterbacks, but it’s safe to assume Grant Wells and Jason Brown — the two candidates competing for the top job — would get the starting nod opposite each other on Saturday with the talent around them split up as evenly as possible.

That will allow one of the quarterbacks to gain some bragging rights if he exits the game with his team in the lead.

Both quarterbacks are on The Roanoke Times list of players to watch on Saturday, but is the competition the game’s most important storyline? Here are the arguments for and against…

Of course it is …The last two years of mediocre quarterback play has Tech fans eager for a new era. The Hokies haven’t finished better than 11th in the conference in passing over the last three seasons while rivals like UNC (Sam Howell), Pittsburgh (Kenny Pickett) and Virginia (Brennan Armstrong) have all developed winning quarterbacks.

Braxton Burmeister’s struggles last year were particularly costly for a team that could have easily finished with nine wins with better quarterback play. The former Oregon transfer put his body on the line numerous times, but just never looked comfortable in the pocket throwing the ball and opposing defenses quickly caught on.

The lack of depth was also an issue as highlighted by an embarrassing performance against Boston College when Burmeister was knocked out of the game with an injury in the first quarter and replaced by Knox Kadum. The Hokies lone completion in the first half came with 19 seconds left.

Tech fans want to make sure both Wells and Brown are capable of more than that on Saturday while also seeing how they operate in Tyler Bowen’s new offense and what kind of chemistry they have developed with the skill players this spring.

But is it though?

Pry warned fans to expect a “vanilla” offensive game plan on Saturday. The slimmed down playbook will give fans a limited picture of what the quarterback competition truly looked like through the first 14 spring practice and the downside to splitting the roster is that each quarterback could be throwing to receivers not expected to land in the two-deep.

Tech’s also narrowed down the quarterback battle much more than they have the competition at running back, where nine players are still getting practice reps.

The outcome of that competition could be just as important to the team’s success this fall since Pry wants to rely on that running game to power the offense.

On top of all that, there’s plenty of other storylines to consider. Tech’s defense has been playing musical chairs this spring and there’s been almost a dozen position changes. Most of those have involved underclassmen looking to make a climb up the depth chart, and fans will be looking to see how all those individuals look at their new spots.

There’s also a totally new defensive scheme being installed — a more traditional 4-3 — for the first time in decades. The defense Tech ran under Justin Hamilton relied on the basic structure of his predecessor.

