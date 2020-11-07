‘It’s on me’: What happened in the hectic final seconds in heartbreaking Virginia Tech loss

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente immediately took responsibility for the team’s 38-35 loss to Liberty on Saturday in the locker room and again at the podium.

The mea culpa came after Fuente called a timeout in the final seconds that wiped a game-winning touchdown off the board. The play in question was a blocked 59-yard field goal attempt that Jermaine Waller returned for a touchdown.

“I don't ever like letting the kicker have a free swing at it,” a downbeat Fuente said after the game. “I guess I waited too long. That's what I told the team – it's on me.”

Fuente went on to explain his intent wasn’t to ice Liberty kicker Alex Barbir. He wanted the timeout to give his own players more time to prepare for the kick.

“If we are going to take a timeout, I take it early so they don't get a chance to snap it,” Fuente said. “I said timeout, they didn't hear me and I screamed timeout. The ref blew the whistle, they snapped it and we blocked it and obviously it didn't count. It's pretty crushing.”

Tech had to quickly regroup for Babir’s second attempt, but Liberty changed things up and brought the offense on the field for one more play.