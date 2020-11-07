‘It’s on me’: What happened in the hectic final seconds in heartbreaking Virginia Tech loss

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente immediately took responsibility for the team’s 38-35 loss to Liberty on Saturday in the locker room and again at the podium.
The mea culpa came after Fuente called a timeout in the final seconds that wiped a game-winning touchdown off the board. The play in question was a blocked 59-yard field goal attempt that Jermaine Waller returned for a touchdown.
“I don't ever like letting the kicker have a free swing at it,” a downbeat Fuente said after the game. “I guess I waited too long. That's what I told the team – it's on me.”
Fuente went on to explain his intent wasn’t to ice Liberty kicker Alex Barbir. He wanted the timeout to give his own players more time to prepare for the kick.
“If we are going to take a timeout, I take it early so they don't get a chance to snap it,” Fuente said. “I said timeout, they didn't hear me and I screamed timeout. The ref blew the whistle, they snapped it and we blocked it and obviously it didn't count. It's pretty crushing.”
Tech had to quickly regroup for Babir’s second attempt, but Liberty changed things up and brought the offense on the field for one more play.
The Hokies lined up in a prevent-like defense with the defensive backs 10-yards off the line of scrimmage — the ball almost was snapped when they only had 10 players on the field, but linebacker Dax Hollifield came in at the last second — for what turned out to be a 8-yard pass from quarterback Malik Willis to CJ Yarbrough.
“That is a bad call by Justin Hamilton,” ACC Network analyst Mark Herzlich said. “The Liberty coaches out-coached the Virginia Tech coaches...Hamilton’s going to be kicking himself. He did not understand the situation.”
Fuente said the late substitutions played a role in the call.
“It was pretty difficult to get everybody back out there was the first problem,” Fuente said. “Once you get the offense taking the field — not the field goal team — you are trying to protect the end zone and they threw it underneath us."
After the first down, Barbir came back on the field and knocked his 51-yard attempt right down the middle of the uprights.
Tech coaches and players moved quickly to go back through the tunnel towards the locker room as Liberty gathered at midfield for a post-game speech from Hugh Freeze. The Flames celebrated by taking a series of photos at midfield after Freeze was done talking.
Liberty's post-game photo session didn't mean much to Tech players, but Fuente's words after the game did.
"I already had a lot of respect for coach Fuente, but after he came in the locker and apologized to us I gained even more respect for him,” Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo said.
