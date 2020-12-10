‘It’s on’: Virginia Tech players promise energetic performance in Commonwealth Cup

The defense gave up 492 yards in the loss with quarterback Bryce Perkins going off for 475 yards (164 rushing, 311 passing) and scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns. Perkins has graduated, but the Hokies will face another one of the ACC’s top dual-threat quarterbacks in Brennan Armstrong, who has put up back-to-back 400-yard performances.

“The talk after meeting — it’s on, it’s on,” Hewitt said. “Just plain and simple. Nothing else needs to be said. We need to have a good game plan and a good week of preparation, but the simple fact that we gotta go. We gotta play. From the first play, we gotta go.”

Tech had won six of seven games going into last year’s Commonwealth Cup. This year the teams are trending in opposite directions. The Hokies having dropped four straight (and are guaranteed to finish with a losing regular-season record for the first time since 1992), while Virginia is riding a four-game win streak that started out with an impressive victory over North Carolina.

The rivalry game was originally scheduled to play on Sept. 19, but Tech was forced to postpone the matchup as it dealt with issues related to COVID-19.

It’s been a frustrating road for the Hokies, but Hewitt said the team isn't dwelling on their missteps.

“It doesn’t matter if you lose by a point or a hundred points, losing is not fun,” Hewitt said. “This isn’t the right sport for you if you’re OK with losing, and it’s definitely unacceptable … but we’re playing UVa this week. If we can go out and beat them, it’s not the year that we wanted, at all, but at least it will be a good note to end on if we can go beat them.”

