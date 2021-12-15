‘It starts up front’: Virginia Tech uses 2022 signing class to reload in the trenches

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry tried to condense what normally is a multi-year process into 10 days.

Pry went from his introductory presser onto the recruiting trail in hopes of visiting as many of the team’s 2022 verbal commits as possible while adding some new names to that list.

He outlined his vision for the program in those introductory meetings while also leaning on the message that interim coach J.C. Price preached in the wake of the coaching change that Tech was a special place no matter who was at the helm.

Pry was happy with how it resonated in most homes, but he knew the lack of time before signing day would be a stumbling block for some.

“Relationships are critical,” Pry said. “It’s hard in a week to 10 days to build relationships to make a lifelong decision.”

He was grateful on early signing day to introduce a 2022 class featuring 19 signees, including 16 of the team’s 24 players who were verbally committed when Tech parted ways with coach Justin Fuente.

The most high profile decommits happened over the last 48 hours with running back Ramon Brown signing with Maryland and quarterback Alex Orji picking Michigan, but Pry only lost five players in the class overall. Tight end Daequan Wright and offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin opted to wait until February to sign.

“A transition is never easy on anybody involved,” Pry said. “And these kids and these families that stuck with Virginia Tech, that says a lot about them. …We’ve got a wide receiver and several offensive linemen that committed in this class that don’t know who their position coach is — which is a credit to this staff for holding that commitment and a credit to those kids and families for trusting us.”

While Pry described the class as being “well-rounded”, there was a clear emphasis on adding talent up front on both sides of the ball. The Hokies signed 10 linemen including the three additions to the class (Brody Meadows, Keyshawn Burgos and Hunter McLain) who announced their decision on Wednesday.

“That’s where it all starts,” Pry said. "... I think getting that core group of linemen is critical, because those are the guys that are toughest to find. And we’ve got a group there that’s got size and talent and a bunch of them have a physicality that I think is very important in this.”

Price echoed those thoughts.

"I've never seen a great defense that wasn't really good up front, that's anywhere or any level,” Price said. “Pro, college or high school.”

Pry’s initial plan is to have six of them start on defense and four on offense. Four-star Lord Botetourt signee Gunner Givens will start out at defensive end, a surprise since the early expectation was that his future was at offensive tackle.

Pry poked fun at Price for loading the class with linemen while he was the team’s interim coach, but the team was severely in need of depth at both spots.

Tech is losing four starting linemen to the NFL — center Brock Hoffman, left guard Lecitus Smith, defensive end Amare Barno and defensive tackle Jordan Williams — and the team’s scholarship numbers were already lacking.

The Hokies had more scholarship running backs on the roster than offensive linemen before Wednesday and only 10 combined defensive linemen (five defensive ends and five defensive tackles).

That influx of talent from the 2022 signing class will help Tech start to rebuild.

