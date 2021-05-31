'It's going well': Virginia Tech football team making progress with vaccinations

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is happy with the progress his team has made getting players vaccinated over the last two months.
Fuente told The Roanoke Times last week that the training staff continues to be proactive in meeting with student-athletes to get them educated on the topic.
"It's going well,” Fuente said. “I think it's an ongoing deal...Obviously, I'm pro vaccination, at least our kids need as much information as possible. Many of them need as much information as possible to make that decision."
Tech’s training staff directed student-athletes and staff to local pharmacies and agencies offering vaccinations once they were eligible. There were a number of on-campus clinics — some held at Lane Stadium — that offered vaccinations throughout spring.
The coaching staff and other athletic department personnel went through similar channels.
Fuente, who experienced no side effects when he was vaccinated last month, said the football team’s staff is close to 100% vaccinated as well.
“There might be one or two stragglers, but I’m almost positive everybody got it,” Fuente said.
Fuente wasn’t sure what the exact percentage is currently for the players, but a source with knowledge of the situation said the goal is for an 85% vaccination rate among each team (including athletes and tier one personnel).
The expectation is that the ACC Medical Advisory Group will allow teams that reach that threshold this fall to ease certain restrictions and mitigation strategies. Fuente hopes there are other incentives offered to players who get vaccinated as well when the rules are finalized.
The ACC put together the Medical Advisory Group in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — they have met weekly since May 2020 — and they developed a series of guidelines for members schools to follow.
Those guidelines were last updated on April 20, and they currently only have a small section on vaccinations (that was added on April 6).
According to the guidelines, vaccinated student-athletes don’t have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
While the guidelines don’t specify it, a Tech spokesperson said student-athletes who are vaccinated don’t have to go through the testing outlined in the guidelines unless they are symptomatic.
Tech’s season was significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic last fall. They had their first two games postponed, and COVID-19 made its way through nearly the entire team and staff. Only two of the team’s 11 on-field coaches avoided getting it.
The Hokies had a season-high 23 players miss the season-opener against N.C. State and multiple coaches sit out including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.