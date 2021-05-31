'It's going well': Virginia Tech football team making progress with vaccinations

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is happy with the progress his team has made getting players vaccinated over the last two months.

Fuente told The Roanoke Times last week that the training staff continues to be proactive in meeting with student-athletes to get them educated on the topic.

"It's going well,” Fuente said. “I think it's an ongoing deal...Obviously, I'm pro vaccination, at least our kids need as much information as possible. Many of them need as much information as possible to make that decision."

Tech’s training staff directed student-athletes and staff to local pharmacies and agencies offering vaccinations once they were eligible. There were a number of on-campus clinics — some held at Lane Stadium — that offered vaccinations throughout spring.

The coaching staff and other athletic department personnel went through similar channels.

Fuente, who experienced no side effects when he was vaccinated last month, said the football team’s staff is close to 100% vaccinated as well.

“There might be one or two stragglers, but I’m almost positive everybody got it,” Fuente said.