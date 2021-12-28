J.C. Price: Concerns over Virginia Tech’s depth for Pinstripe Bowl have been ‘blown out of proportion’

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price hasn’t been thrilled with all the questions about players that have left the team since the end of the regular season and those departures negatively impacting the team’s depth.

Price went a step further on Tuesday when speaking virtually to reporters the day before the Pinstripe Bowl.

“I think you’re going to see that impact more on special teams than you will on offense or defense,” Price said. “I think offense and defense, it’s been a little bit blown out of proportion.”

Tech will be without at least seven starters (four on offense and three on defense) and two more names could join that list depending on what happens with receiver Da’Wain Lofton and corner Brion Murray, who didn’t practice earlier this week.

The Hokies could have as many as three players on offense — two receivers and quarterback Connor Blumrick — making their first career start and they have eight true freshman now on the two-deep up from the three they had listed going into the regular season final against Virginia.

Price said that will mostly mean a lot of “young guys” playing on special teams Wednesday, but he also said that shouldn’t be much of an issue.

“The one thing Coach Shibest has always done is he routinely mets with and coached four and five guys deep sometimes in meetings,” Price said. “And now we’re going to reap the benefits of his foresight doing that, because the guys that were fifth on the depth chart in August are going to be out there playing for us tomorrow.”

Maryland coach Mike Locksley had a bit of a different take.

Locksley said one of his biggest concerns going into the game is the lack of film the Terps have on many of Tech’s expected contributors. Blumrick is a good example since he’s only attempted 16 passes this season.

“I think our biggest challenge with Virginia Tech and all the different moving pieces there is to figure out what to expect,” Locklsey said, on Tuesday. “It’s like the first game of the year for us where we got to be prepared to adjust.”

Maryland had a handful of reserves enter the transfer portal, but Locksley didn’t have any players on his two-deep opt of the game otherwise including tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who is entering the draft, but playing in the game.

Okonkwo had 49 catches for 433 yards this season with five touchdowns. He’s been an integral part of the team’s offense particularly over the last four weeks with 29 catches for 256 yards during that stretch. That included a career-best performance with 112 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan State.

The one thing Price and Locksley agree on is that Wednesday will be a hard fought matchup regardless who is on the field for the Hokies.

“I think J.C. is playing with house money,” Locksley said. “They got not much to lose. I know for a fact they will play hard for him as an interim head coach.”

