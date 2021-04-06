Jalen Cone transferring to Northern Arizona

Former Virginia Tech guard Jalen Cone tweeted Tuesday that he has decided to transfer to Big Sky member Northern Arizona.

Cone, who averaged 9.2 points and 20.0 minutes as a sophomore, entered the transfer portal on March 25. His father, Harold Cone, told The Roanoke Times last month that his son entered the portal because Jalen wanted "a little bigger role" and "to handle the ball a little bit more."

Jalen Cone told ESPN.com last week that his final seven schools were Oklahoma State, Indiana, Penn State, Northern Arizona, Nebraska, Buffalo and Iowa State.

The 5-foot-10 Cone told Sports Illustrated on Tuesday that seeing 6-1 guard Max Abmas shine for Oral Roberts in the NCAA tournament helped him decide to transfer to a mid-major school.

“Seeing someone my size with similar skills have that type of impact was an eye opener," Cone told Sports Illustrated.

