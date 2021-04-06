 Skip to main content
Jalen Cone transferring to Northern Arizona
Virginia Tech’s Jalen Cone, who made 37 3-pointers in 15 games this year, is transferring to Northern Arizona.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

Former Virginia Tech guard Jalen Cone tweeted Tuesday that he has decided to transfer to Big Sky member Northern Arizona.

Cone, who averaged 9.2 points and 20.0 minutes as a sophomore, entered the transfer portal on March 25. His father, Harold Cone, told The Roanoke Times last month that his son entered the portal because Jalen wanted "a little bigger role" and "to handle the ball a little bit more."

Jalen Cone told ESPN.com last week that his final seven schools were Oklahoma State, Indiana, Penn State, Northern Arizona, Nebraska, Buffalo and Iowa State.

The 5-foot-10 Cone told Sports Illustrated on Tuesday that seeing 6-1 guard Max Abmas shine for Oral Roberts in the NCAA tournament helped him decide to transfer to a mid-major school.

“Seeing someone my size with similar skills have that type of impact was an eye opener," Cone told Sports Illustrated.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

