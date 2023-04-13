BLACKSBURG — Jalen Stroman was only at home in Bristow for only a handful of days over Christmas break before he was making the trek back to the Virginia Tech campus.

It wasn’t that Stroman didn’t want to see his family for the holidays. He was eager to get back to the football facility and spend extra time conditioning before the winter workout program.

Those extra days spent in the weight room, on the field and in the film room have accelerated his development as the Hokies’ starting free safety. The rising junior played ample snaps at the position in 2022 and wanted to ensure he was viewed as a leader in the secondary.

“He understands that you don’t just do what’s required of you,” safeties coach Pierson Prioleau said. “It’s the little extra that separates yourself from the competition; not just the competition in the room, but the competition in the ACC and the rest of the country. That drive that he has right now, it’s going to develop into a great leader in our safety room as well as on our defense.”

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Stroman didn’t start last season while serving as Chamarri Conner’s backup at free safety. When cornerback Dorian Strong suffered a fracture in his right hand in the season’s fourth game, that necessitated Conner seeing more playing time at nickelback.

The shuffling allowed Stroman to get what equated to starter’s reps at free safety. He finished fourth on the team in tackles (43) and tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles.

“As he went down to nickel, I could come into the game and work at free safety,” Stroman said of getting on the field in the nickel packages. “… Midseason it felt easier, it felt like I could move around the field.”

Stroman, whose older brother Greg was a standout with the Hokies and is currently on a reserve/future contract with the Chicago Bears, had his bumps at safety throughout the season.

There were plenty of plays made that helped the Tech defense get off the field, but there also were instances in which he was out of position. Those resulted in penalties, whether it be for pass interference trying to prevent a big play or a face mask infraction in his effort to recover.

“He was a guy that flashed, made some plays. Also, there’s plays that he left on the field being too high, a little bit too loose, too sloppy,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “He’s really cleaned that up. He’s another guy that, I think, he must have gone home for three, four days over Christmas, and he was back here begging them to get the weight room open to train. He’s had a great offseason and he’s putting together a really nice spring, and he’s been able to stay healthy which is critical for him.”

Stroman’s health is critical for a safety group that returns a quasi-starter in Stroman at free safety and two-year starter Nasir Peoples at boundary safety.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for the safeties in the room,” Prioleau said.

Jalen Jones, who played at wide receiver last season, was moved to safety during the offseason and has served as Stroman’s backup during the spring.

“He’s learning, asking a lot of questions and he’s really taking it in,” Stroman said of Jones.

Freshman Mose Phillips III, a midyear enrollee, has been getting second-team work at boundary safety, and he’s even added more reps when Peoples gets reps at Sam linebacker.

“I’m enjoying coaching the guy. Mose Phillips could be in high school right now, so his hunger and passion to learn, to be coached, to get better is exciting for me,” Prioleau said. “He has a long way to go, as well as a lot of guys in the room. If you have that hunger to learn and that passion to get better, it is really easy to coach, and he’s a guy that’s really easy to coach right now and we’re going to have high expectations for him.”

With Jalen Hoyle being moved to Sam linebacker because of injuries at the position, the Hokies have five scholarship safeties for the spring (Peoples, Stroman, Jones, Phillips and Nyke Johnson).

Johnson, however, hasn’t participated at all this spring after suffering an Achillies injury during winter workouts that necessitated surgery.

That meant Stroman, who had one full season of playing at safety, was being elevated to a leadership role. That’s where advice from his older brother and even Bud Foster has allowed him to settle into being a leader.

“It’s been a journey, for real. I like it,” Stroman said. “Just growing up and knowing that I’m going to have to be a leader and step up and help out this defense, it’s fun.”

The safety rotation, which will be limited in Saturday’s spring game, should be expanded for the upcoming season with the addition of freshmen Braylon Johnson and Krystian Williams.