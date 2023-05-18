BLACKSBURG — Jayme Bailey's fifth and final Virginia Tech softball season is nearing an end.

"It's the end of an era," Bailey said this week. "[Playing softball has] been my whole life for as long as I can remember. I know it's coming, but I don't like to think about it because there's more important things to think about now."

That's because Tech's season will end where it usually does for Bailey — in the NCAA tournament. The Hokies will face Boston University on Friday in the opener of a NCAA regional at Georgia.

"It's awesome," said Bailey, a five-year starter at first base. "This is what we live for every season, to make the postseason. This is where you make your money. This is where all the hard work pays off. All the fifth-years are super excited to have one last hurrah here in the NCAA tournament."

In Bailey's time at Tech, the only season that did not culminate in the NCAAs was the abbreviated 2020 campaign, which did not have an NCAA tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bailey, who bats cleanup for the Hokies, made the All-ACC third team earlier this month. It marked the third time she has earned All-ACC honors in her career.

But her importance to Tech extends beyond how she does at bat or in the field.

"She's the rock of our team," coach Pete D'Amour said. "She's the team leader. Things just revolve around Jayme.

"People listen to what she has to say. She's a coach on the field. She just does things the right way and people follow her."

New position

Bailey grew up in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Bailey, who has three older brothers, started playing T-ball as a kid after rejecting soccer and cheerleading.

"My dad kind of treated me as a fourth boy rather than a girl," she said. "I got to learn from my brothers how to play baseball and they would always toughen me up [with] … horseplaying in the house."

She verbally committed to Tech as a high school sophomore after reaping a partial scholarship offer. She chose the Hokies, who were then coached by Scot Thomas, over James Madison and Western Kentucky.

"I wanted to be close to home," she said.

Bailey signed with Tech in November 2017, when she was a high school senior. But Thomas lost his job the following May. D'Amour was hired to replace him.

"I [hadn't] even met the [new] coach yet, so I was a little nervous when I got here," Bailey said.

D'Amour saw in fall ball how good Bailey was. She had played third base and in the outfield in high school and travel ball, but D'Amour had a need at a position Bailey had never played before — first base.

"When I got here, Coach Pete said, 'Can you play first?’ I said, 'I'll play wherever you want me to play,’" Bailey said.

The 5-foot-5 Bailey made the All-ACC first team as a freshman, when she hit .380 with 13 doubles and six homers. She helped the Hokies, who were coming off back-to-back losing seasons, win the Coastal Division title and reach the NCAAs.

She hit .385 in 25 games the following season, which was cut short by the pandemic.

Bailey batted .309 with 13 doubles, eight homers and 42 RBIs in 2021, earning All-ACC second-team honors. She helped the Hokies advance to the Super Regionals.

Bouncing back

Bailey hit just .287 last year.

"The game of softball … is such a mental sport that if you don't get ahead of negative thinking, then it can predict your entire season. I think that's what happened last year," Bailey said. "[After] strikeouts or getting mad at myself for an error or getting mad at myself for swinging at a ball, … I would think about that way too much rather than putting that in the past and moving on to the next pitch."

But she still helped the team have another special season. The Hokies not only won the ACC regular-season title last year but also hosted an NCAA regional and Super Regional for the first time. After batting just .269 entering the ACC tournament, Bailey hit .371 in the postseason.

"She was arguably our best hitter in the postseason last year," D'Amour said.

But after that season, Bailey knew her mental game needed a lift. So she read books on the topic. She studied how Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant handled the mental side of sports. She talked to D'Amour and to Tech associate athletic director and sports psychologist Gary Bennett.

"We [always] hit the mental game hard … with everybody," D'Amour said.

Mission accomplished. Bailey, who is using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020 spring-sports athletes because of the pandemic, ranks third on the 24th-ranked Hokies (37-18) this season with a .329 batting average.

"I worked on being more level-headed," she said. "This was my last year, so I had to make it count. … I definitely worked on my mental game and just going out there and having fun."

"It's just [about going] pitch to pitch," D'Amour said. "Get over your failures."

Bailey is tied for second on the team with 39 RBIs. She is also tied for third on the squad with 12 homers — twice as many as she hit last year.

"She had been a low line-drive kind of hitter the past three years," D'Amour said. "Now she's hitting the ball in the air and has a chance to hit home runs."

D'Amour also admires Bailey's defensive play at first base.

"I have fun with defense, … using my athletic ability the way I can," Bailey said.

Bailey showed her defensive hustle in an April 29 win over Clemson. A Clemson base runner collided with her in a rundown between third and home, but Bailey tagged her out.

The collision caused Bailey to miss the final two games of the regular season. She said she was not diagnosed with a concussion but was placed in concussion protocol to "play it safe" before the postseason.

Bailey graduated this month with a bachelor's degree in public relations, although she had to miss last week's commencement ceremony because of the ACC tournament in Indiana.

"I didn't want to go anyway," she said with a laugh. "I'd rather be on a softball field."

Team leader

D'Amour appreciates Bailey's leadership.

"She's been a leader since she's been here," D'Amour said. "Jayme commands respect.

"She's usually the one in the field that tells people where to go. … She's always talking in the dugout — intelligent things."

Sophomore ace Emma Lemley said the players look up to Bailey. Lemley is especially grateful for the leadership Bailey displays in the field.

"No matter if I give up a hit, walk, home run or whatever, Jayme's always right there to calm us down," Lemley said.

As someone who has been in the program for D'Amour's entire Tech coaching reign, Bailey tries to pass on her wisdom to the younger players.

"All the fifth-years have been here for so long that it's our responsibility to take in the freshmen and the newbies and really guide them and show them what our program's all about," Bailey said.

She is not done passing on that wisdom.

Bailey plans to pursue a master's degree at Tech in business administration and business analytics. She will be joining the Tech coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

"It's a good transition, to be still in the game coaching-wise," she said.

"To have a kid like that in our program another year is going to be beneficial to us," D'Amour said.

But this season isn't over yet. And Bailey could wind up concluding her playing career with a Tech career record or two.

She currently owns the Tech career mark in total bases (410), although fellow fifth-year senior Kelsey Bennett is right behind her at 409. Bailey also has 47 career doubles, one shy of Michelle Meadows' mark. She has 11 career triples, one shy of Bronwyn Blair's mark. up with one of those records.

But even if she does not wind up with one of those records, she has still left her mark on the program.

"To turn the program around, … it's a really cool thing to look back on now," she said. "And we're not done yet."