'Juiced' Virginia Tech wins at Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Navy men's basketball team had upset one of the commonwealth's ACC schools in its first game of the season.

But on Friday night, Navy was no match for the other one.

Virginia Tech did what Virginia could not, beating the Midshipmen 77-57 at Alumni Hall in the Veterans Classic.

"We were all just so juiced, it was easy to play well," said Tech center Keve Aluma, who had 20 points and six rebounds.

Navy (1-1) had stunned No. 25 Virginia 66-58 in Charlottesville on Tuesday.

"It certainly got our attention," Tech coach Mike Young said of that game. "We challenged our team a little bit and they certainly responded."

"We were definitely pretty dialed in," Aluma said. "We knew we were going to have to bring our 'A' game."

The Hokies (2-0) grabbed the lead less than two minutes into the game and never relinquished it. Tech jumped to a 17-4 lead with 14:49 left in the first half.

"We just couldn't guard them," Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. "We were just a step behind everything that we did. They just scored, scored, scored and we never really stopped them. They just did what they wanted to do."