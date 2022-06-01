Justyn Mutts returning to Virginia Tech

Justyn Mutts is returning to the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.

The power forward has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Tech for a sixth year of college and for a third season playing for the Hokies.

Mutts announced his decision Wednesday with a "Run It back" tweet. He had declared for the draft in April while maintaining his college eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to Tech. The NCAA gave players such as Mutts until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to withdraw from the draft and keep their college eligibility.

"He has a good base in Blacksburg, … a good fan base, and the love is there," Mutts' father, Jarrett Mutts, said Wednesday in a phone interview. "You play where you're loved."

The fact that Mutts can make money at Tech from NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals was a factor in his decision to return to the Hokies, said his father.

"In his reasoning, he can pretty much get in Blacksburg what he could get in the G League or with a two-way [contract where he could shuffle between an NBA team and its G League affiliate] or even a [NBA minimum-salary contract]," Mutts' father said. "I'm pretty sure he has some NIL deals on the table.

"With the NIL deals, you just don't know what's possible. Are the NIL deals better than playing in the G League? Absolutely. A kid can make endless amounts of money with the NIL deal, where a G League contract is only like $37,000."

Mutts, 23, averaged 10.1 points, a team-high 7.4 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals this year, helping coach Mike Young's Hokies win the ACC tournament and advance to the NCAA tournament. He also blocked a team-high 34 shots.

"With Mike Young, he has a good chance at building his [NBA] stock again for next year," Mutts' father said. "He can really focus on getting his game right for the league next year.

"It wasn't until he got to Blacksburg [in 2020] under Mike Young that he even cared to go pro. Now it's like, 'I can do this.’ … With Mike Young, he has really, really blossomed and grown in a lot of different ways, especially in his game."

Mutts talked to Young on Wednesday morning, said his father.

Mutts is returning to Tech for his extra season of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mutts already has a bachelor’s degree from Delaware and two master’s degrees from Tech. Mutts will take additional graduate courses in the 2022-23 school year without necessarily pursing another degree.

"He's going to enjoy college for a change," Mutts' father said. "With this pandemic and with the academic route that he's taken, he's dug in, he's gotten a bachelor's and two master's, but he hasn't had a chance to enjoy college.

"He'll take some courses that are specialized, that will … allow him to focus more on the craft that he wants to go into with psychology later on, but … he doesn't need to work on a PhD."

Unlike former Tech center Keve Aluma, Mutts was not among the NBA Draft prospects who were invited last month to participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which was held last month in Chicago.

But Mutts' father said Mutts did visit three NBA teams for individual workouts, including one workout that was held Tuesday.

"He had some really good workouts … over the past two weeks," Mutts' father said. "This process has really built his confidence."

Mutts also showed his talents for NBA teams in three combines that were held in Florida, California and Las Vegas.

Mutts' decision to return to Tech means he will be 24 years old when he goes through the draft process again next year.

"It could affect his draft stock [negatively], but … he'll be able to go back [to Tech] and enjoy what he was doing," Mutts' father said. "Justin knows that with hard work he can get his name back in [the draft picture]."

Tech already knew Aluma would not be back.

Aluma declared for the draft in April while maintaining his college eligibility but decided later in April to stay in the draft and not return to Tech for his extra season of eligibility.

Tech will have to replace three starters from the 2021-22 team — Aluma, a two-time All-ACC second-team pick; point guard Storm Murphy, who is out of eligibility after having joined Tech last summer as a graduate student for his extra season of eligibility; and guard Nahiem Alleyne, who is joining UConn as a graduate transfer.

But Mutts' decision means Tech will welcome back four of the team's top seven scorers from this year — Mutts, starting guard Hunter Cattoor, guard Darius Maddox and point guard Sean Pedulla.

Maddox and Pedulla seem safe bets to join Mutts and Cattoor in the starting lineup next season. Wright State graduate transfer Grant Basile, a two-time All-Horizon League second-team pick, seems a safe bet to replace Aluma in the starting lineup.

