Justyn Mutts shines on and off the court for Virginia Tech

When Justyn Mutts was in the sixth grade, he phoned his father with some bad news.

He had failed a test.

He promised his dad he would get an A the rest of the year.

Mutts made good on his word.

So ever since, his father has never questioned Mutts' academic prowess — and with good reason.

Not only is Mutts the starting power forward for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team that won the ACC tournament last week, but he is also the ACC scholar-athlete of the year for men's basketball. He won that award two weeks ago.

After one year at High Point and two at Delaware, Mutts graduated from college — staying on campus for winter and summer courses in order to achieve the goal of graduating in only three years. He earned a master's degree from Virginia Tech last year and is on track to earn a second master's degree in May.

"I saw a quote one time, it said, "How you do anything is how you do everything,’" Mutts said Monday on a video conference. "So that's just my approach to life.

"I'm going to work hard. I'm going to do everything I've got to do. … It translates to the classroom, a take-no-days-off kind of approach.

"I value school. I value the concept of being able to learn and grow and expand my mind, just to become a better person. So being able to do that in the classroom, on the basketball court, in regular life — any opportunity I get, I'll take advantage of it.

"I had the opportunity to come to college for free. A lot of people are deeply in debt right now, trying to pay off college. We're in a position where you've just go to do your work."

Tech swept the ACC basketball scholar-athlete of the year awards this month, with Elizabeth Kitley winning on the women's side.

"[Mutts] is brilliant," said Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young, whose team will play Texas in the NCAA tournament Friday. "He could be the president of the United States. He is such a charming, thoughtful person."

Candidates for the award had to be a junior or senior with at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA and with at least a 3.0 GPA for each of the previous two semesters. The award is based 60% on academic achievement and 40% on basketball accomplishments.

Mutts certainly qualifies on both fronts.

The 6-foot-7 Mutts ranks second on the Hokies (23-12) in scoring (10.1 ppg) and first in both rebounding (7.4 rpg) and assists (3.4 apg). He is also adept on defense.

"Somebody's got to do that dirty work, the stuff that nobody else wants to do," he said. "Every team needs that one guy that's a little bit crazy, … that one guy that's going to do a lot of that other stuff. I have absolutely no problem doing that stuff. I take a lot of pride in doing that stuff."

He can also predict the future.

"We know that we can do something special," Mutts said in October. "There's nothing stopping us from really reaching our peak, especially as it comes time for March, as we're really hitting our stride."

The Hokies, who have won 13 of their last 15 games, have indeed hit their stride. Last week, they won the first ACC tournament crown in their history and earned an automatic bid to the NCAAs.

"I was telling Sean [Pedulla] after the [title] game, they're freshmen and they get to experience this. But for me, this is my third stop and this is my, I guess you could say, my senior year," he said. "I've been through so much, and to finally be able to put a ring on my finger, I just feel like I can't be touched. I just feel like I can do anything. I just feel like any of us can do anything. It really is surreal. You work so hard for this. … And then we did it."

Not bad for a team that on Jan. 26 was 10-10 overall and in the ACC cellar with a 2-7 league mark.

"Everybody doubted us," Mutts said. "We went from being 10-10 to now being 23-12.

"We want to keep that momentum. I feel as though momentum is a big part of the reason why we've been able to go on this big run we've been on — believing in one another, believing in ourselves, because everybody else lost faith in us. But we never did."

Mutts grew up in New Jersey. His parents are no longer together, but he was raised by both of them.

Although Mutts received offers from Atlantic 10 schools, he opted to begin his college career at Big South member High Point. He averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in the 2017-18 season, earning a spot on the Big South all-freshman team.

Scott Cherry lost his job as High Point’s coach at the end of that season, so Mutts opted to transfer to Colonial Athletic Association member Delaware. Mutts sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring.

He averaged 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for Delaware as a third-year sophomore.

Mutts decided to seek a new opportunity as a graduate transfer. He chose Virginia Tech over Mississippi State and Houston.

"I'm a way different person now and I feel as though my stops in college have made me this person," he said. "I wouldn't be able to be as beneficial to this team or this program if I were to come here as a child."

Mutts started for Tech last year, averaging 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. He helped the Hokies make the NCAAs.

"[Mutts] has been such an exceptional basketball player for us and a real cornerstone for this program," Young said.

Mutts had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists against Syracuse last month for the second triple-double in the program’s history.

"He is so valuable to our team," point guard Storm Murphy said. "Initially seeing his game, playing with him, … I immediately kind of labeled him … as an all-around, versatile, elite basketball player. … Justyn can make up for so many areas with his length and with his athleticism and then being able to pass. He can do it all."

In last weekend's 82-67 win over Duke in the title game, Mutts made an emphatic dunk over Blue Devils star Paolo Banchero to extend Tech's lead to 76-64 with 2:27 to go.

"Pretty soon after that play happened, we had one of our little team huddles, just the five of us on the floor, and we were all saying to each other, 'I can feel it. I can feel it. It's happening right now,’" Mutts said. "We really just made history. That's something that nobody can take away from us. Forever in Blacksburg, forever at Virginia Tech, this team is going to be, I guess you could say, legends."

Mutts has endeared himself to Tech fans with his exuberance on the court.

But will they get to cheer him on again next season? Mutts could return to Tech next year to use the extra year of eligibility that all Division I 2020-21 winter-sports athletes were granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm hoping that he comes back," Young said. "We haven't talked at all about that over the last couple months, but we will soon."

Will Mutts, who turned 23 years old in January, choose a sixth year of college over starting a pro career?

"The million-dollar question," Mutts' father, Jarrett Mutts, said. "If he goes back and plays another year, he gives up playing pro ball [in the NBA] because … what NBA team has ever drafted or even took in as a free agent a 24-year-old?

"If he goes back, he does have a chance to get a PhD.

"With the [Name, Image and Likeness] deal, he might be able to make out better going back … than playing pro ball."

But before that decision is made, there is an NCAA championship to chase.

"We know that we have the team, and we've shown that we have the team, to really go on a run, to really get hot when it matters," Mutts said. "Six wins and we've got an even bigger ring."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.