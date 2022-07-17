Kansas City takes Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross with ninth overall pick

Gavin Cross became the highest Major League Baseball draft pick in Virginia Tech history on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Royals chose the Virginia Tech center fielder with the ninth overall pick in the major league amateur draft.

Cross eclipsed former major league pitcher Joe Saunders as the earliest Major League Baseball draft pick in Tech history. Saunders was chosen by the then-Anaheim Angles with the 12th overall pick in the 2002 draft.

Cross became only the fourth person to ever be drafted out of Virginia Tech in the first round of the major league amateur draft, joining Franklin Stubbs, Brad DuVall (a two-time first-round pick) and Saunders.

Baseball America, MLB.com and CBS Sports had each rated Cross the No. 10 overall prospect for this year’s draft.

Cross helped the Hokies go 45-14 and advance to the NCAA Super Regionals this year.

Cross hit .328 with 14 doubles, eight triples, 17 homers, 50 RBIs, 70 runs and 12 stolen bases as a junior this year. He shined for the USA Baseball collegiate national team last summer.

Cleveland took James Madison University outfielder Chase DeLauter with the 16th overall pick.

Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of former major league All-Stars Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in the draft

Holliday, whose father played for the Salem Avalanche when he was in the minor leagues, was chosen first by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise.

“A tough decision,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “I would liken it to deciding what to order at a five-star restaurant.”

Holliday, a left-handed-hitting shortstop from Stillwater High in Oklahoma, is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds — quite a bit smaller than his 6-foot-4, 240-pound father. He hit .685 and with 89 hits in 41 games and broke a national record for hits in a high school season that had been held by J.T. Realmuto.

His father was a seven-time All-Star and the 2007 NL batting champion. Matt Holliday was taken by Colorado in the seventh round in 2007.

Jackson Holliday has said he planned to attend Oklahoma State, but he’s likely headed to pro ball now. The slot value assigned to the first pick is just shy of $9 million.

Jones is a 6-foot-3 18-year-old from Wesleyan High in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. He hit .570 with 13 homers, 39 RBIs, 72 runs, 33 walks and 32 stolen bases this year. He also went 10-1 as a pitcher, though he is projected as an outfielder.

His father, a five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, was born in Curaçao and signed with Atlanta as an international free agent.

Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a big right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year. Rocker will be reunited with Rangers minor league pitcher Jack Leiter, his teammate on Vanderbilt's first NCAA baseball championship team in 2019. Texas chose Leiter with the No. 2 pick last year.

Rocker, a 22-year-old who is from Georgia, failed to sign last year after the Mets became concerned over his physical. He had shoulder surgery last September and pitched this year for the independent league Tri-City ValleyCats as a showcase ahead of the draft.

Pittsburgh used the fourth pick on second baseman Termarr Johnson of Mays High in Georgia, a product of baseball's "Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities" program. The top pick present in Los Angeles for the draft telecast, Johnson said the Pirates were getting “the best player in the draft.”

Washington took Elijah Green, an outfielder from IMG Academy in Florida, with the fifth overall pick.

Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton, who was the winning pitcher when the Sooners eliminated the Hokies in the final game of the NCAA Super Regionals last month, was chosen by the Chicago Cubs with the seventh overall pick.

The draft was held outdoors for the first time at LA Live, although Cross was not in attendance.

The first round was not over at press time. The second round also was held Sunday night. Rounds 3-10 will be held Monday, with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.