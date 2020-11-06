‘Keep chasing’: Virginia Tech edge rushers prepare for more dual-threat quarterbacks

BLACKSBURG — Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham proved elusive last week.
Virginia Tech had three sacks in the first half, but Cunningham kept his jersey clean after halftime by escaping from pressure a half dozen times.
When he ducked out of what looked like a sure sack from Tech defensive end Zion Debose and defensive back Brion Murray in the fourth quarter, ACC Network commentator Roddy Jones labeled him an “escape artist.”
Cunningham ducked underneath Debose’s outstretched arms while spinning to avoid Murray, who blitzed off the edge. He turned the broken play into a 20-plus-yard gain to keep his team’s comeback hopes alive in the final two minutes.
“It happens,” Virginia Tech defensive end Justus Reed said. “It’s part of the game. Those guys are athletic, too, so you’ve just gotta keep chasing, keep running, and hope you can get him down.”
Defensive ends have a heavy burden when facing mobile quarterbacks — Reed had two sacks in the first quarter — with multiple competing responsibilities on nearly every snap. Tech’s defensive ends will face a similar challenge each of the next two weeks against Liberty and Miami.
LU’s Malik Willis leads all FBS quarterbacks with 495 rushing yards — he also leads the country with 322 scramble yards — and Miami’s D’Eriq King has a similar skill set.
“It’s brutal,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, on the challenge for defensive ends playing against a mobile quarterback. “In the pass game, it’s rush the passer, but don’t rush past the quarterback because he can run. In the run game, it’s chase the dive or the stretch, but also defend the bootleg. That’s the crux that you are up against.”
The three-game stretch comes with Tech thin at defensive end. Defensive ends Emmanuel Belmar and Robert Wooten missed last week’s game against Louisville, and if their absences are related to COVID-19, they won’t be available against Liberty (Tech doesn’t reveal the status of individual players).
Defensive end TyJuan Garbutt, who started 11 games last season, made his season debut in the win while former linebacker Amare Barno started in Belmar’s place. Barno has 3.5 sacks and leads the team with 8.5 tackles for loss.
Tech’s defensive ends have been more productive this season than in recent years. The group has combined for 12.5 of the team’s 21 sacks and have 18.5 tackles for loss. Last year, the defensive ends finished the season with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
Much of that production has come against quarterbacks that prefer to stay in the pocket.
“If the quarterback gets out on you, it’s a nightmare,” Fuente said. “He’s outside the pocket or he’s running a quarterback draw up the middle and you are way up the field. It’s really a difficult thing. I thought our guys played well and were effective.”
Reed said everyone up front must have a disciplined approach in the coming weeks if they want to be successful.
“They’re real athletic and can move around real well in the pocket and get out of the pocket and scramble around and do things like that,” Reed said. “It’s the mentality that you have to think about it every time you rush. You can’t rush wider. You have to contain really hard, because they can get out of there in a moment. The coaches preach that to us every week. You have guys that are mobile like that, so we’ve just got to prepare for that.”
