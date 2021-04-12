Kenny Brooks 'excited' about next Virginia Tech women's basketball season

Last month, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team played in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years.

With all five starters set to return, the Hokies could be even better next season.

"I'm extremely excited, probably more so than I've been in my coaching career," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said in a phone interview last week. "Next year's team has the possibility of duplicating, exceeding what we did this year but also making a good [NCAA tournament] run.

"We can go further [in the NCAAs] than we did last year."

The Hokies were ranked No. 23 last week in Charlie Creme's "Way-Too-Early Top 25" on ESPN.com.

"They will cherish the opportunity to be the hunted," Brooks said. "They'll work harder because they'll know people are coming after them and they're not going to sneak up on anyone.

"They watched the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight and the Final Four, and I think it made them hungrier."

Tech went 15-10 overall and 8-8 in ACC play. The Hokies beat Marquette in the first round of the NCAAs before losing to Baylor 90-48 in the second round.