BLACKSBURG — There are two national heavyweights on the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team’s November schedule, but there could have been a third.

UConn.

Although the Hokies and Huskies will both be playing in the Cayman Islands Classic the week of Thanksgiving, the previously announced matchups for that event do not have those two teams playing each other.

But it turns out that was not for lack of trying.

Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said that in the wake of Tech’s memorable season, Cayman Islands Classic organizers wanted to change their pairings and have the Hokies — who boast returning starters Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore and Cayla King — square off with 2023 Sweet 16 participant and 11-time NCAA champ UConn in their event.

Brooks said he gave that idea “a hard no.”

Brooks said that at the time of the Cayman Islands Classic pitch, Tech already had fellow 2023 Final Four participant Iowa on its November schedule. And Brooks figured Tech would be paired with either defending NCAA champ LSU or 2023 Final Four participant South Carolina in the ACC-SEC Challenge in November (that pairing would up being LSU).

So he was not interested in also playing a third powerhouse that month.

“The organizers tried,” Brooks said in an interview last week. “But you’re trying to build your nonconference schedule to suit what you want to get accomplished. And obviously, playing Iowa and LSU gives us the opportunities to play the best.

“But I’ve got some younger players. I’m super experienced in this little pocket, but then I’m not experienced in other areas. So you’re still trying to build that.

“And … we have one of the best conferences in the country. … We have to go to Louisville, to Notre Dame this year. And those are opportunities I know we’re going to get. So we don’t need 25 of those games. You have enough of them. You just want to be smart with everything else.”

The eight-team Cayman Islands Classic, which will be held Nov. 24-25, does not have a tournament format. Each team will play two predetermined foes. Tech will play 2023 WNIT champ Kansas and 2023 WNIT participant Tulane, while UConn will play Kansas and 2023 Sweet 16 participant UCLA.

Kansas and Tulane were listed as Tech’s foes in Tech’s contract with Caymax Sports for the Cayman Islands Classic. The contract was dated Feb. 6 — meaning Tech’s Cayman Islands foes were determined before the Hokies won the 2023 ACC tournament and advanced to the 2023 Final Four.

But Brooks said that after the Hokies’ season wound up being so good, the Cayman Islands Classic folks became interested in matching up Tech with UConn.

“All of a sudden, we do what we did and then it’s like, ‘OK, what about you guys switching [and playing UConn]?’” Brooks said. “And I’m like, ‘No. I’ve already built my schedule around knowing [the foes were Kansas and Tulane] in the Cayman. If I had had UConn and UCLA in the Cayman, then I wouldn’t have played Iowa. I’m like, that’s just not conducive to where we are.’

“That’s why that was a hard no. It wasn’t because we were ducking anybody. It was, ‘I’ve already set my schedule.’”

Brooks said he does not know whether or not UConn was also presented with a pitch for a Tech-UConn game.

LSU, the team that beat Tech in the Final Four, is also part of the Cayman Islands Classic field.

Brooks said that after Tech’s season wound up being so memorable, the Cayman Islands Classic organizers also made a pitch to him for an LSU-Tech rematch in their event.

But Brooks declined that pitch as well, correctly figuring that Tech would probably wind up playing LSU in the ACC-SEC Challenge the following week.

LSU was ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” in May, with UConn second, Iowa third and Virginia Tech ninth.

Tech’s previously announced nonconference schedule will require the Hokies to be in peak form in November. So Brooks hopes to identify players he can trust once preseason practice starts later this month.

“We’re going to be tested right off the bat,” Brooks said. “In the month of November we’re playing probably the No. 1-ranked team in the country and probably the No. 3-ranked team in the country. So during those games, it’s going to be a different level of trust that’s needed. Who can I trust? Who’s going to be able to perform in those situations?”

The Hokies will meet star guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the inaugural Ally Tipoff game on Nov. 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tech’s contract with Charlotte Sports Events, which calls for each team to be paid $150,000 for the game, was signed in May. It will be Tech’s second game of the season.

The Tech-LSU rematch in the ACC-SEC Challenge will be held Nov. 30 in Baton Rouge. That pairing was announced in late June.

And Brooks is not overlooking the Cayman Islands Classic.

Kansas went 25-11 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 play last season. The Jayhawks beat Columbia in the WNIT title game. Four starters are back.

“That’s going to be a tough game,” Brooks said.

Tulane returns two starters from a team that went 18-14 overall and 7-9 in American Athletic Conference play last season.

The nonleague schedule also includes a Dec. 17 visit to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights went 12-20 overall and 5-13 in the Big Ten last season.

“That’s going to be a challenging game because I remember games last year right before Christmas that were … more challenging than they should have been because you’re trying to figure out who you are,” Brooks said. “So, ‘Who can I trust?’ is the biggest thing. We’re just trying to build some trust right now.”